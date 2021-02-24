Seabourn Announces Cancellation Of All 2021 Alaska/British Columbia Voyages

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, is maintaining its optimism for the ultimate restart of travel while, in the meantime, continuing to take a practical approach in extending its current operational pause. As a result of the Canadian Transport Ministry's Interim Order that closed Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels, the brand is cancelling its 2021 Alaska/British Columbia departures.

The cancellation announcement applies to a total of 19 voyages scheduled aboard Seabourn Odyssey in summer 2021 between Vancouver, Canada and Juneau, Alaska, including one Pacific Coast voyage at the end of the season.

Guests with bookings affected by this announcement are being given as much notice as possible to provide them with greater clarity around their travel plans.

"Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "We have heard from many guests and they are eager to travel, seeing positive developments starting to take hold that will eventually lead to our return to service."

Guests with impacted cruise bookings will automatically be cancelled and re-booked to a comparable 2022 voyage at the rate paid plus current amenities. Once Seabourn has completed the booking transfer, if the guest would prefer an alternative option, they can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn to the original form of payment or to be transferred to a new booking.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

For reservations or more information about Seabourn, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities our ships visit.

