Seabourn Announces Upcoming Distinguished Luminaries For Seabourn Conversations Program

The impressive line-up of Seabourn Conversationalists includes first-time and returning speakers sure to keep guests engaged and entertained as they explore natural and cultural wonders around the globe, including aboard the line's newest vessel, Seabourn Ovation , which launched this past May.

"It is always exciting to put together a new roster of engaging personalities to add colorful stories to the experiences our guests have while they travel with us," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "Our highly successful Seabourn Conversations series continues to draw prominent personalities who are excited to share their life's work and experiences from rarely heard but reliably insider perspectives."

Upcoming select speakers of the 2018-2019 Seabourn Conversations program include:

Richard Stone ( Seabourn Ovation , November 14, 2018 voyage) – The Royal Portrait Painter for four decades, Stone has captured most members of the Royal Family on canvas. Starting at 22, he was the youngest Royal portrait artist since 21-year-old Sir Thomas Lawrence in the 1700s. Naturally talented and determined, Stone's portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in 1992, is his most famous work. In addition to the Royal Family, he has portrayed many other notable international personalities, including Nelson Mandela , Margaret Thatcher , Luciano Pavarotti, and more.

For the full schedule of speakers participating in Seabourn Conversations for 2018 - 2019, visit www.seabourn.com.

As the newest overall ultra-luxury fleet in the industry, Seabourn's intimate ships offer key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed all-suite accommodations, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues including The Grill by Thomas Keller; differentiated evening experiences in partnership with Sir Tim Rice; Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil; open bars throughout the ship; fine wines poured at any time; award-winning service, and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Travelers who covet outdoor adventures will also find the Ventures by Seabourn optional for-charge expedition-style excursion program in select destinations, including Alaska, Antarctica, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Guests may book these tours in advance on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

