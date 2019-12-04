Seabourn Celebrates Keel Laying For Its First Ultra-Luxury Purpose-Built Expedition Vessel

"This milestone is always an exciting moment, as it represents another step forward in a new chapter of expedition cruising for Seabourn and our guests," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn . "I am incredibly proud of the way our fleet has continued to evolve and deliver over more than three decades of the finest cruise experience on the seas. As Seabourn Venture continues to take shape, we look forward to revealing more details and highlights of her progress over the months to come."

A second Seabourn expedition vessel, still to be named, is scheduled to launch in May 2022. Together, the ships will offer the best in expedition travel blended with ultra-luxury amenities and personalized service by leading travel experts and seasoned professionals with deep experience in expedition, hospitality, and ultra-luxury cruising. Both vessels are being built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include an array of modern hardware and technology that will extend their global deployment and capabilities, including two custom-built submarines onboard each ship to provide passengers unforgettable views of the world beneath the ocean's surface.

"T. Mariotti's commitment and dedication to the construction of the first ultra-luxury expedition vessel for Seabourn is high and for this I would like to thank all those who have long been working on this ambitious project," says Marco Ghiglione, managing director of T. Mariotti. "After an intense design phase, this marks a new step forward in the process of building the ship, marking the result of a well-established collaboration with a major partner like Seabourn."

Renowned hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany is designing the public areas and all categories of the ship's 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites, including the first-ever two story Grand Wintergarden Suite, as well as a bespoke furniture collection for both expedition vessels. Renderings of a selection of these spaces can be found in the link here.

Seabourn continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, more than 170 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive expedition cruising vacations are known for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, mountain and ebikes, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submarines giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program** Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

Click-to-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise celebrated the keel laying for #SeabournVenture, the line's first ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship scheduled to set sail in 2021, with a ceremony at the T. Mariotti. Learn more about the vessel: http://bit.ly/32BOOim

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

http://www.seabourn.com

