Seabourn Extends Pause To Global Ship Operations Into October, November 2020

SEATTLE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, announced today that it will extend the voluntary pause of global operations for its five cruise ships.

The pause will apply to each of Seabourn's five ships differently with each having a different "effective through" date in either October or November. Specific details are as follows:

Seabourn Odyssey : paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 20 .

: paused through the season, with its operations pause effective through . Seabourn Sojourn : paused through Alaska / British Columbia season, with its operations pause effective through October 13 .

: paused through / season, with its operations pause effective through . Seabourn Quest : paused through the Canada /New England season, with its operations pause effective through November 6 .

: paused through the /New England season, with its operations pause effective through . Seabourn Encore : paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through October 19 .

: paused through the season, with its operations pause effective through . Seabourn Ovation: paused through Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 6 .

The brand had previously announced a pause in its global ship operations from March 14 – June 30, 2020, effectively cancelling all voyages scheduled to operate during that timeframe. The decision to cancel additional voyages is a proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the COVID-19 situation.

"We know travelers, as well as our past guests, are thinking about and looking forward to traveling based on a lot of information we are seeing lately. With many cruise ports still closed, destinations opening in phases, and airline capacity limited, a continuation of our pause gives us additional time to prepare for our eventual return to service," said Rick Meadows, president of Seabourn. "When we resume and social gathering is acceptable once again, we will do so with the health and safety of our guests, crew and the people in each of the destinations we visit as a priority, just as it has been throughout our history."

Seabourn will be communicating changes for voyages scheduled to depart in the extension window with all booked guests and their travel advisors.

Guests Automatically Receive Future Cruise Credit

Guests with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled, and all guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit as follows:

Paid in Full: those guests paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn.

Under Deposit: those guests with bookings under deposit will receive a Future Cruise Credit valued at 125% of the deposit amount paid, plus an onboard credit of $300 per suite.

The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking to be used in any manner selected by the guest. Alternatively, guests may request a refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

For reservations or more information about Seabourn, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

