Seabourn Launches Two Ultimate Trips: '2023 World Cruise: Extraordinary Discoveries' And '2023 Grand Voyage: Grand Americas, Amazon & Antarctica'

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, is inviting travelers to plan for travel in 2023 on the brand's World Cruise and Grand Voyage. The 140-day 2023 World Cruise: Extraordinary Discoveries on Seabourn Sojourn, and 79-day 2023 Grand Voyage: Grand Americas, Amazon & Antarctica aboard Seabourn Quest, offer two distinct voyages set to visit multiple continents and ports while offering exclusive opportunities to experience natural wonders and diverse cultures. The voyages will be open for sale tomorrow, February 12, and the full itinerary details will be available on Seabourn's website.

The itineraries of both sailings were carefully curated by Seabourn's Global Itinerary Planning and Product Development team, who designed each voyage with "differentiation" and unique experiences in mind.

"Our team designed the 2023 World Cruise and 2023 Grand Voyage to be exploratory in nature, focused on alluring destinations and experiences that most guests are likely not familiar with but will love being able to discover," said Tim Littley, senior director of Global Itinerary Planning and Product Development for Seabourn.

"Given these uncertain times, our guests have asked Seabourn to offer travel options further into the future. With the 2023 World Cruise and Grand Voyage, we open options well into 2023 for future planning," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "Imagine sailing from Miami, heading south and then west around the world and finishing the voyage in Barcelona on Seabourn's world cruise or departing round-trip Miami and circumnavigating South America including iconic Antarctica."

2023 World Cruise: Extraordinary Discoveries

The 2023 World Cruise: Extraordinary Discoveries will see Seabourn Sojourn cross two great oceans – Pacific and Indian – as well as traverse the Atlantic Ocean along the coast of Africa, stopping at renowned ports, including Papeete, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Mombasa, Cape Town, Durban, Dakar, Casablanca and more. The ship will also visit a number of small, hidden gems in the South Pacific, Easter Island, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Seychelles, Cape Verde, West Africa and more. Departing on January 6, 2023, the 140-day voyage from Miami to Barcelona will visit a total of 61 destinations and 32 countries. The sailing will include overnights in 10 cities and extended stays late into the evening in 16 ports, offering more time in port for guests to explore these fascinating destinations. Seabourn will also offer segments of the World Cruise ranging from 21 to 81 days in length for travelers who can't sail for the full duration of the voyage.

2023 Grand Voyage: Grand Americas, Amazon & Antarctica

There will be plenty for guests to look forward to on the 2023 Grand Voyage as Seabourn Quest sails to Central America, skims the coast of South America, and sails to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, before making its way back smoothly to the Amazon and through the Caribbean. Departing on January 6, 2023, the 79-day voyage round-trip from Miami will visit a total of 37 destinations and 15 countries, with five overnight stays and extended stays late into the evening in eight destinations. Seabourn will also offer the Grand Voyage in shorter segments ranging from 21 to 58 days, should guests not have the flexibility to make the full two-month voyage.

Both voyages will offer the line's popular "Ventures by Seabourn" program, featuring expert expedition teams leading intensive explorations of extraordinary destinations on optional kayaking, Zodiac, snorkeling and trekking tours. The Grand Voyage will include a five-day "Antarctica Experience," where Zodiac cruising and landings will be included, while kayaking adventures will be optional.

There will also be exclusive special events planned over the course of each voyage, as well as local entertainment, regional cuisines, and palate-pleasing wines for guests to savor as they sail around the globe. Guests will also have opportunities to take their travels further with assorted picks from the line's optional Seabourn Journeys collection, offering escorted pre-, post- and mid-voyage experiences to explore iconic landmarks that are best experienced beyond a scheduled port call.

Guests who book either the full 140-day 2023 World Cruise or the full 79-day 2023 Grand Voyage will receive a value-packed menu of complimentary benefits and amenities. Book by May 31, 2022 to receive the following:

Round-trip air

Shipboard Credit:

Ocean View & Veranda Suites receive up to $4,000USD Shipboard Credit per Suite (up to $2,000USD Shipboard Credit per guest). Amount is based on the voyage.

Shipboard Credit per Suite (up to Shipboard Credit per guest). Amount is based on the voyage.

Penthouse & Premium Suites receive up to $6,000USD Shipboard Credit per Suite (up to $3,000USD Shipboard Credit per guest). Amount is based on the voyage.

Shipboard Credit per Suite (up to Shipboard Credit per guest). Amount is based on the voyage. Unlimited Internet Package

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Personal Valet® luggage shipping service between home and ship

Unlimited laundry, dry cleaning and pressing on board

Visa package (World Cruise only for U.S. and Canadian citizens only)

Gala Bon Voyage dinner & overnight hotel stay prior to departure in Miami

Exclusive Events, including a President's Event

Special pillow gifts

50 percent reduced deposit (US/CAD/AUS only)

3 percent Early Bonus Savings when paid in full by May 31, 2022

5 percent Repeat World Cruise Discount when booking the full 140-day World Cruise or the full 79-day Grand Voyage

Guests will receive an additional 6 percent savings off the cruise-only fare if they book either the entire 140-day World Cruise or the full 79-day Grand Voyage and pay in full by April 15, 2021. Certain restrictions apply. For guests who cannot sail on the entire 140-day World Cruise voyage or 79-day Grand Voyage, shorter segments are available, along with a selection of benefits and amenities. Full terms and conditions are available on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

