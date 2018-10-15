Seabourn Opens 2019 Signature Savings Event, The Year's Biggest, With Significant Benefits On Select Voyages

The 2019 Signature Savings Event starts earlier than ever this year, beginning November 26, 2018 and running through February 19, 2019. As always, the event boasts significant benefits on select voyages for guests to enjoy cultural and natural wonders around the globe with Seabourn. Depending on the individual voyage, event benefits may include any or all of:

Complimentary Veranda Suite upgrades

Complimentary 300-minute Internet Package per person

Up to $500USD shipboard credit per suite

shipboard credit per suite Up to $500USD /$700CAD air credit per person

/$700CAD air credit per person 50% reduced deposit

Up to 15% savings on Combination Cruises

Additionally, guests who book a Penthouse or Premium Suite on select voyages on any of Seabourn's ultra-luxury vessels will also receive up to $1,000 USD shipboard credit per suite and an Unlimited Internet Package per suite.

"Our Signature Savings Event is always something to look forward to, and this year we're tapping into holiday shopping enthusiasm by starting earlier with incredible values and amenities to draw travelers to experience the world on an ultra-luxury vacation aboard the finest ships at sea," said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. "With our fleet now at five vessels, we are set to take guests to hundreds of ports on all seven continents, and the Signature Savings Event makes it incredibly enticing to book their travel with Seabourn."

Seabourn's Signature Savings Event applies to select worldwide cruises in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Antarctica & Patagonia, Alaska, Arabia & India, Asia, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, Cuba, the Panama Canal, Australia and New Zealand, transatlantic crossings, plus sailings on the newest ultra-luxury Seabourn Ovation and holiday cruises. A complete listing of the voyages, savings and amenities can be viewed on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

Guests who sail on Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn. These programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

Air credits and other promotional amenities are available on select voyages and subject to availability. Certain other restrictions apply.

For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

