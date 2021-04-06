Seabourn Receives Approval From Greece To Relaunch Luxury Cruises From July 2021

Seabourn Ovation will operate a series of 7-day cruises exploring beautiful and historic ports throughout the Greek Isles. The voyages are scheduled to open for booking on April 12. Guests will also be able to book longer 14-day voyages, which combine individual 7-day voyages with a variety of different ports on each. Seabourn will take guests to the ports of Agios Nikolaos, Rhodes, Mykonos and Nafplion as well as Limassol, Cyprus on one itinerary. On the other, guests will have the opportunity to experience Patmos, Rhodes, Thira and Spetsai along with a call at Paphos, Cyprus.

Each sailing also includes a sea day for time spent onboard enjoying venues like Earth & Ocean for al fresco dining, cooling off with artisanal gelato made fresh by the culinary team, or a host of activities available aboard Seabourn Ovation. Those who prefer quiet relaxation can find a comfortable chair in Seabourn Square to read or even take time to sit and watch the scenery go by from their private furnished veranda in their suite.

"The entire Seabourn family is truly excited to provide our award-winning travel experience aboard Seabourn Ovation starting again this July in the Greek Isles," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "We're grateful to the people of Greece for welcoming Seabourn back to the Mediterranean this summer."

"Seabourn has been visiting Greece for more than 30 years and we look forward to welcoming their ships back to our unique destinations this summer," said Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, Ministry of Tourism – Hellenic Republic. "Tourism is a vital part of our economy and our plans place a priority on health and safety to help restore traveler confidence to all. We are sure that once again all your guests will have the best experiences in Greece creating memories to last a lifetime."

The cruises are open to any guests that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Fully vaccinated" means a minimum of 14 days following the final dose of the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines being administered. Proof of vaccination and the dates given will be required. Approved forms of documentation will be confirmed closer to time of departure and must be shown at the terminal prior to boarding.

Seabourn passengers will be required to comply with all health protocols that may be in place at the time of their departure. Travelers should check on travel requirements regularly, for both inbound travel and their return home, since policies continue to change based on the latest advice.

Additional initial preventive health measures under Seabourn's "Travel Safe" program will also be in place including health screening questionnaires, face mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity controls for indoor venues, as well as enhanced environmental sanitation and HVAC upgrades.

Seabourn Ovation will continue to follow stringent health and safety protocols. The brand's protocols are subject to change as work continues in collaboration with medical experts and government bodies to ensure the practices evolve in line with the latest advice. Seabourn's priority is to protect the health and safety of our guests, team members, and the people in the communities the brand visits. More details on the protocols are available on the Seabourn website.

Seabourn is finalizing additional details for these voyages, including more information on the shoreside experiences, and will share them in the coming weeks. They will also be posted on the Seabourn website. Guests are encouraged to book early for best suite selection and the brand will offer flexible cancellation terms as well. Guests with existing 2021 Greek Isles bookings will be notified with specific details for their updated itinerary under the same booking number. Airfare is available for purchase at competitive rates using Seabourn's FlightEase program, which includes complimentary transfers from the airport to the ship. Travelers can also book a private charter flight through Seabourn Private Air, which provides the ultimate in privacy and convenience.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2021 and 2022. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

