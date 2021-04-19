Seabourn Reveals Fall, Winter & Spring 2022-2023 Voyages Throughout The Caribbean, Panama Canal, Australia & New Zealand, And Asia

An innovative range of itineraries is offered throughout each region, with sailings in the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, along the coasts of Australia and New Zealand, and throughout greater Asia, including voyages of seven to 35 days. The entire Seabourn fleet will be on the move to popular cities, hidden gems, and destinations accessible only to smaller ships. Key highlights include Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Ovation sailing to the Caribbean, Seabourn Encore traveling into Southeast Asia from the Mediterranean and Middle East, Seabourn Quest transiting the Panama Canal to explore the western coasts of Central America, and Seabourn Odyssey visiting Australia, New Zealand, and countries throughout the Pacific Rim. Additionally, there will be options to combine cruises to experience even more of our extraordinary world.

"Our guests have asked us to release Seabourn itineraries earlier and earlier to plan future travel. We are excited to have our 2022 and 2023 cruise offerings for guests to book and experience 'the Seabourn Difference' from the Caribbean to the Panama Canal and Australia to Asia," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "Every year brings new routes and destinations for our guests to experience the exclusive travel opportunities that we offer."

Seabourn's seasonal itineraries are designed to appeal to travelers of every kind, with a variety of onshore outings available to experience at every port. True maiden ports on the schedule include Port Royal, Jamaica, and Tioman Island, Malaysia, while those the line hasn't visited in at least five years include Hillsborough, Carriacou, Grenada; San Juan de Sur, Nicaragua; Quepos, Costa Rica; Baubau, Butung, Indonesia; and Tsuruga, Toyama, Sakata, Ishinomaki, Hitachinaka, and Miyako, Japan.

Travelers who covet outdoor adventures will also find the Ventures by Seabourn optional for-charge expedition-style excursion program in select destinations, including Australia and New Zealand voyages.

Seabourn voyages on sale for fall, winter, and spring 2022-2023 include:

CARIBBEAN



For the first time, Seabourn Ovation will cruise the Caribbean from December 2022 to April 2023 with three seven-day sailings round trip to Barbados , as well as 10 seven-day voyages between Barbados and St. Maarten . The holidays will shine as bright as the Caribbean sun, with the ship offering a 10-day Antillean Holiday cruise starting December 17, 2022 , and visiting the islands of Aruba , Bonaire , Curacao and more, followed by an 11-day Caribbean New Year voyage starting December 27 and featuring the best of the Caribbean , Martinique , Antigua , Barbuda and more. The ship's Caribbean season will wrap up in April with an eight-day Atlantic Sunrises cruise between Barbados & Miami .





will cruise the from to with three seven-day sailings round trip to , as well as 10 seven-day voyages between and . The holidays will shine as bright as the sun, with the ship offering a cruise starting , and visiting the islands of , , and more, followed by an voyage starting and featuring the best of the , , , and more. The ship's season will wrap up in April with an cruise between & . Following a 12-day Autumn Atlantic Sojourn crossing the ocean from Lisbon to Miami , Seabourn Sojourn will sail the Caribbean from November 2022 to January 2023 , offering three 11-day Gems of the Leeward Islands voyages and one 16-day Holiday Caribbean Sojourn, all heading round trip out of Miami to visit iconic island destinations such as San Juan , St. Barts, the hidden harbors of Guadeloupe and Jost Van Dyke , and more.



Immersive experiences scheduled for guests exploring the Caribbean on Seabourn Sojourn or Seabourn Ovation include the line's popular Caviar in the Surf with uniformed crew plunging into the crystal-blue Caribbean Sea to offer iced Champagne and caviar served via surfboard bar, as well as fun-filled Marina Day , with complimentary watersports from a beach or the unique, retractable Marina platform on the stern of each ship.

PANAMA CANAL

Seabourn Quest will explore the Panama Canal, sailing four 14-day Panama Canal Quest voyages between Miami and Fuerte Amador ( Panama City ) during November and December 2022 . Beyond its remarkable transit of twisting waterways that were carved through jungle wilderness, the voyages will offer guests opportunities to discover remnants of ancient Mayan civilizations, vibrant cultures that outlived their colonial beginnings in Mexico and Costa Rica , and amazing tropical destinations in Belize , Costa Rica , Nicaragua and more.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Seabourn Odyssey will sail the coasts of Australia and New Zealand during peak whale-watching season from December 2022 to March 2023 , with five 16-day voyages between Sydney and Auckland taking in iconic Fjordland National Park, Kalkoura on New Zealand's South Island, and more. There will also be a single 14-day New Zealand Yacht Harbors voyage focused on great yacht harbors like Timaru, Lyttelton ( Christchurch ), and New Plymouth, and a 16-day Queensland Coast & Orchard Isles voyage that will head toward Indonesia . Travelers will have the option of keeping their adventure going with a pre- or post-cruise Seabourn Journey to The Red Center & Great Barrier Reef, with exploration of Sydney's historic Rocks precinct and Botanical Garden, as well as a private tour of the iconic Sydney Opera House; a flight to Australia's Red Center region to tour the 500-million-year-old red rock domes of Kata Tjuta and The Olgas; a cruise on the Daintree River and guided forest walk to the Botanical Ark in UNESCO World Heritage Daintree National Park; and a full day of snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef from a luxury catamaran.

ASIA

Following its season in Australia and New Zealand , Seabourn Odyssey will spend spring 2023 in Asia , sailing through Indonesia and the Philippines , and along the coasts of China , Japan and Taiwan with voyages ranging from 14 to 35 days. The 14-day Gems of Indonesia & South China Sea from Bali to Hong Kong will provide an in-depth exploration of Indonesia and Philippines , while the 14-day China & Gems of Japan from Hong Kong to Kobe will feature an overnight in Shanghai , calls in Japan and Taiwan , and a highlight visit to Okinawa , known as "the Japanese Hawaii." The 14-day Island Jewels of Japan will circumnavigate the country, traveling from Kobe to Yokohama with featured destinations including " Japan's Venice" Ishinomaki, where tens of thousands of Jewish refugees fled during World War II. And don't miss The Kuroshio Route , Seabourn Odyssey's 21-day cruise from Yokohama to Vancouver with an overnight in Petropavlovsk in Russia before crossing the north Pacific to Alaska .





and , will spend spring 2023 in , sailing through and , and along the coasts of , and with voyages ranging from 14 to 35 days. The from to will provide an in-depth exploration of and , while the from to will feature an overnight in , calls in and , and a highlight visit to , known as "the Japanese Hawaii." The will circumnavigate the country, traveling from to with featured destinations including " Venice" Ishinomaki, where tens of thousands of Jewish refugees fled during World War II. And don't miss , 21-day cruise from to with an overnight in Petropavlovsk in before crossing the north Pacific to . Seabourn Encore will explore a different side of Asia , spending December 2022 to April 2023 traveling from Athens to Hong Kong . Offerings en route will include a 17-day Holy Land & Arabian Gems cruise from Athens to Dubai with highlight stops including Petra, Tel Aviv , Jerusalem and Muscat; and a 16-day Pearls of Arabia & India , from Dubai to Singapore , including an overnight stay in Mumbai . The ship will then offer the line's perennially popular 14-day Vietnam , Thailand & Cambodia voyages between Singapore and Hong Kong , which will alternate with a 16-day voyage visiting the Philippines , China and Malaysia . These highly popular sailings feature visits to Halong Bay in Vietnam and overnight stays in Ho Chi Minh City ( Saigon ), Manila , and Bangkok , as well as optional overland tours from Sihanoukville to Ho Chi Minh City , and to Angkor Wat, the world's largest religious monument by land area. Seabourn Encore will finish up in Asia with a 19-day Jewels of India & Arabia cruise between Singapore and Dubai , and a 17-day Arabia, Egypt & the Holy Land cruise back to Athens .

Guests can take advantage of promotions to receive additional savings, including the line's popular "Early Bonus Savings" offering guests who book select 2022-2023 sailings and pay in full by June 30, 2021 an additional 10 percent savings off the base cruise fare. Early Bonus Savings can also be combined with other promotions, such as Seabourn Club Savings, which provides an extra 5 percent savings to Seabourn Club Members on select voyages.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

