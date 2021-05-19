Seabourn Sets Its Sights On The 2023 Season With Ultra-Luxury Voyages And Adventures In Alaska, The Pacific Coast, And Canada/New England

With its boutique, club-like atmospheres, and award-winning onboard luxury services and amenities rivaling any resort, Seabourn is the best way for travelers to explore these North American treasures, as well as to lock in a great vacation for summer and fall 2023. As with all Seabourn vessels, the intimate size and maneuverability of Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Quest - carrying just 458 guests - assure privileged views at every turn, as well as exploration of coastal areas that larger cruise ships cannot access.

"We always look forward to spending summer and fall along the coasts of North America, where the breathtaking scenery and distinctive cultures of each region never fail to delight our guests," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "Alaska will be pure adventure with outings deep into areas brimming with natural wonders and wildlife, while the Pacific and Atlantic coasts are each fascinating in their own ways, with seasonal beauty and opportunities to visit big cities, making for a very fulfilling cruising experience."

Seabourn has carefully curated an enriching and in-depth schedule for its 2023 season in Alaska, along the Pacific Coast, and Canada/New England, with itineraries visiting smaller and interesting ports. Highlights include:

Alaska Aboard Seabourn Odyssey

Guests can immerse themselves in all that Alaska has to offer from breathtaking scenery, remote towns, and up-close experiences with nature. Voyage highlights to anticipate include exploring Tracy Arm in a Zodiac, kayaking past old-growth forest in Misty Fjords, and perusing the majesty of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

Each of the 18 sailings aboard Seabourn Odyssey through the 2023 season in Alaska will offer a glacier experience, as well as offer optional, expert guide-led Ventures by Seabourn excursions via kayak, Zodiac and hiking to explore wilderness and cultural destinations such as Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Tracy/Endicott Arm, and the Inian Islands, Alert Bay in British Columbia, and more.

Highlights of the season include 14 7-day itineraries sailing north or south between Vancouver and Juneau; seven 14-day voyages, created by pairing two of the above, with multiple glacier experiences and no repeating ports of call. Three of the 7-day itineraries (and their corresponding Combination Cruises) will include a visit to Glacier Bay National Park, departing May 26, September 1 and October 6. The season will also offer two 10-day Alaska Fjords Odyssey voyages sailing round-trip from Vancouver on June 9 and September 8, and two 11-day Inside Passage & Alaska Fjords voyages sailing round-trip from Vancouver on June 19 and September 18.

There will be even more to look forward to with Alaska Seabourn Journeys as pre- or post-cruise extensions for guests to explore treasured inland destinations including UNESCO World Heritage Sites that cannot be accessed via single-day excursion from the ship. Seabourn Journeys scheduled for the 2023 season include The Denali Experience traveling six days/five nights out of Juneau to take in the highest mountain in North America via road, rail and air; and UNESCO Banff National Park & The Rocky Mountaineer, a glorious rail journey in a luxury glass-domed car rolling seven days/six nights out of Vancouver through the majestic Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park and Lake Louise.

Pacific Coast Aboard Seabourn Odyssey

Seabourn Odyssey's unique 8-day Pacific Gold Coast voyage will come at the end of its 2023 season in Alaska, departing Vancouver on October 13 with visits scheduled to Seattle, San Francisco, Victoria, British Colombia, as well as picturesque towns like the hillside 'American Riviera' of Santa Barbara in California. The voyage also includes an overnight stay in San Francisco with a once-in-a-lifetime sail past the Golden Gate Bridge en route to arrival in Los Angeles on October 21.

Canada & New England Aboard Seabourn Quest

There is no better time to see the northeast coast of North America than autumn, when stunning colors and seasonal temperatures ensure gorgeous views and idyllic cruising. Guests can look for vivid shades of crimson and gold glowing in the forests of Maine, shades of lemon and warm umber brightening the sidewalks of Halifax and New York, rugged and bejeweled forests fringing the Saguenay Fjord, and the sight – and scent – of wood smoke drifting from villages along the broad St. Lawrence River.

Seabourn Quest's 2023 season in Canada & New England will offer six sailings between August 25 and November 7, and ranging from 12 to 14 days. Highlights include a series of four 12-day Canada & New England Fall Foliage voyages, traveling southbound from Montreal to New York on August 25 and September 30, and northbound from New York to Montreal on September 6 and October 12; one 12-day Canadian Autumn cruise sailing round-trip from Montreal on September 18; and a final 14-day Atlantic Coast Harbors cruise departing Montreal for Miami on October 25, with ports of call including Quebec City, Saguenay, and Halifax and Shelburne, Nova Scotia, Bar Harbor, Maine, an overnight visit to New York City, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2021 and 2022. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage .

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com . A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences as the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions †

, produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions † Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

Click-To-Tweet: Join @seabourncruise to explore #Alaska, #ThePacificCoast, and #Canada & #NewEngland in the summer and fall of 2023, now open for sale. Plan your sailing today: https://www.seabourn.com/

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

www.seabourn.com

