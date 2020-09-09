"Seabourn Signature Scents" Return For A Limited Time On Molton Brown's Website And At Select Stores

"Our bespoke Seabourn Signature Scents collection has been incredibly popular with our guests since we introduced them four years ago," said Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. "We're excited to give everyone the opportunity to purchase the Molton Brown collection and bring the luxuries from onboard home, inspiring their senses to plan future experiences with Seabourn."

The Seabourn Signature Scents collection evokes boundless nautical adventures, inviting guests to explore secret treasures that wait in ports the line visits around the globe. Two exclusive Seabourn Signature Scents were blended from four unique ingredients sourced from the coastlines that Seabourn ships explore:

Immersive Samphire & Eucalyptus – The uplifting aromas of fresh samphire from the rocky, salt-sprayed Atlantic coast of France and enlivening eucalyptus from China are balanced with cardamom, cedarwood, violet and mint for a captivating finish in the body lotion and bath & shower gel. The olfactory profile is refreshing, clean and aromatic with green nuances.

Inspiring Basil & Vetiver – Mirroring the relaxing, sanctuary-like ambience of The Spa at Seabourn, this scent blends Vietnamese basil oil and aromatic vetiver with cardamom, bergamot, cedarwood and petitgrain for a shampoo and conditioner. It should be noted that Vetiver is used in folk magic for its purported ability to provide safety and increase financial resources. The olfactory profile displays aromatic verdancy, fragrant rootiness, subtle and refreshing citrusiness, with a wonderful hint of woodiness.

Celebrated British coast-based illustrator Angela McKay has hand drawn the fragrance's botanical ingredients on the bottles, adding a tailored, elegant touch.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

