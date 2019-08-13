Seabourn Takes Luxury To New Heights With The Launch Of "Seabourn Private Air," A Bespoke Offering To-And-From Cruise Ports Around The World

Designed for guests who prefer the luxuries and conveniences of private jet travel to those offered by commercial carriers, Seabourn Private Air utilizes a global network of operators who adhere to the highest international and U.S. Federal Aviation Administration standards, and who appreciate what it means to provide exceptional service with a fleet of private jets that include a range of sizes and models. The Seabourn Private Air service will be able to accommodate groups of any size upon request, with available aircraft including light charter jets capable of carrying 5-8 passengers; mid-size jets sized for 7-8 passengers; and heavy private jets with capacity for 9-16 passengers. Pricing will vary by itinerary and aircraft.

"Time is an incredible luxury and as an ultra-luxury travel operator for three decades, we are always seeking new ways to enhance our guest experience. Seabourn Private Air will provide a world of comforts and conveniences for Seabourn guests en route to or from their cruise of a lifetime," said Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales.

Unlike many jet card or fractional options on the market today, Seabourn Private Air is designed to provide a guest up front, comprehensive pricing* for the private jet package, which is a similar standard to the Seabourn cruise itself where all dining venues are complimentary, as are selections of fine wines and premium spirits. Guests pay for the aircraft rather than by the seat, so the more passengers onboard, the lower the cost per person. The cost of the Private Air package is offered in addition to the cruise fare.

Amenities and services of the comprehensive Seabourn Private Air package include:

Access to thousands of airports, large and small, that serve private aviation, as well as to most major international airports

WiFi internet capability

Private Valet luggage service

Seabourn-standard catering options

Seabourn-brand food & beverages on every flight, including Regiis Ova caviar, K+M Chocolates, Montaudon champagne, and a range of complementary spirits

Amenities by Seabourn's signature fragrance partner, Molton Brown

Complimentary transfers to-and-from home to the nearest airport and onward to Seabourn's cruise port**

Cabin attendants, required on some aircraft, or available upon request*** if not required by aircraft

Next port protection up to 1,000 miles from original destination.

*Private Air fares are separate from the cruise fare **Mileage limitations apply ***For an additional charge

Regardless of the jet type or passenger capacity, every aircraft offered through Seabourn Private Air will include a variety of conveniences and comforts in keeping with Seabourn standards. And, just like those enjoyed by Seabourn guests at sea, all of the above are included in the flight cost.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

Guests who sail on Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn. These programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

For more information on the launch of Seabourn Private Air, or details on securing flight reservations, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend destination experiences in select destinations.

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO

Spa & Wellness by Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions.

, produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions. Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

Click-to-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise flies high with the launch of new "Seabourn Private Air" service, offering private jet transportation to-and-from ports for Seabourn cruises all over the world. Prepare to discover #ExtraordinaryWorlds in ultra-luxury, in the sky & at sea: http://bit.ly/2Km4bER

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

http://www.seabourn.com

