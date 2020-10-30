SeaDream Yacht Club Safely Completes First Voyage Utilizing Altapure AP-4 Disinfectant System Provided by BioHiTech as Part of Its COVID-19 Safety Protocols for Cruising

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announced today that the SeaDream Yacht Club ("SeaDream") completed its first voyage utilizing the Altapure AP-4™ high-level disinfectant system provided by BioHiTech as part of its COVID-19 safety protocols for cruising.

The SeaDream I yacht completed a 15-day cruise to Barbados where the Altapure AP-4 was utilized to provide high-level disinfection throughout the ship, including guest and crew cabins as well as dining areas, health facilities and other common areas. The SeaDream I will be sailing weekly out of Bridgetown, Barbados with the Altapure AP-4 onboard to ensure the highest level of disinfection for the safety of its passengers and crew.

"SeaDream is leading by example, showing the rest of the cruise industry how to resume operations with a safety-first mentality that will only enhance their luxury cruise experience," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech. "Passengers and crew can feel more at ease when common areas and cabins are regularly disinfected to a hospital-grade level. When combined with other safety protocols, SeaDream is creating a road map for others in the industry to follow to help bring back this important industry and we look forward to being a part of it."

BioHiTech's efforts in providing high-level disinfection equipment and environmentally friendly food waste disposal technology to the cruise industry was recently featured in an article on seatrade-cruise.com.

The Altapure AP-4™ is an enhanced, automated and touchless high-level disinfection sub-micron aerosol system launched in 2017 that provides a safe process and rapid elimination of spores, viruses, and vegetative bacteria, such as, but not limited to: COVID-19, Acinetobacter baumanii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, VRE, MRSA, Bacillus atrophaeus, Geobacillus stearothermophilus, Polio virus, C. auris and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile). Extensive research and development alongside Harris Corporation, formerly ITT Exelis, a top-tier global aerospace, defense, and information solutions company, resulted in the creation of a very unique and patented aerosol generation technology that when coupled with the liquid agent Altacare®, a reagent grade peracetic acid solution, yields rapid and unparalleled results for high level disinfection. Altapure is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and processes in the marketplace that are safe to use and are environmentally friendly. All of Altapure's products are engineered, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S.

About SeaDream

Established in 2001, SeaDream Yacht Club launched with twin mega-yachts, SeaDream I and SeaDream II, and has achieved the industry's highest accolades. "It's Yachting, Not Cruising" defines SeaDream's mission: to provide a casual yachting experience that exceeds guests' expectations as they explore the world's most amazing destinations. SeaDream has been named "Best Small Luxury Cruise Ship of 2015" in ForbesLife. Its intimate boutique ships provide a unique travelling experience unlike any other cruise vacation. For more information, please visit https://seadream.com.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

