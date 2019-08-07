Seadrill Awards Speedcast Contract for Fully-Managed Communications Onboard New Semi-Submersible Rig

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has been awarded a new multi-year communications and IT solutions contract on the West Bollsta semi-submersible rig, a newbuild operated by Seadrill off the coast of Norway.

Seadrill is a world leader in offshore drilling with one of the youngest, most modern fleets employing highly trained and proficient crew. They operate in shallow to ultra-deep water, in both harsh and benign environments. As the operator of the new semi-submersible drilling rig, the West Bollsta (owned by Northern Drilling), Seadrill's requirements for its connectivity solution onboard extends way beyond a basic VSAT connection. They also needed an innovative way to provide crew with communications and welfare services using some of the most efficient, modernized technology options available in the market.

The fully-managed communications solution developed by Speedcast for the West Bollsta includes a dual-redundant C/Ku-band VSAT system, coupled with LAN/WiFi/Industrial WiFi and WAN services, and PABX service. It combines some of Speedcast's core technologies and new developments to deliver a personalized solution that fits the reliability needs of Seadrill's onboard operations.

"Speedcast's new solution for the West Bollsta semi-submersible demonstrates our commitment to delivering more than VSAT bandwidth, but developing a solution that seamlessly combines various technologies to best suit our customers' needs on each asset or site," says Speedcast's EVP of Energy, Keith Johnson. "It improves the experience for crew when they're offshore, and they know they have a trusted partner to count on with any portion of their communications system. Seadrill has been a customer of Speedcast's for many years, and we look forward to continuing to provide efficient, reliable solutions onboard this new asset and beyond."

"When operating the West Bollsta, one of the most modern, highest specification semi-submersible rigs in the world, we need a world class communications solution. Speedcast was able to deliver exactly what we needed," says Ian Lamplough, Head of Partner Management, Seadrill.

The West Bollsta will be operating in the North Sea starting second quarter 2020 through January 2022, with an 8 month option to September 2022.

