Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - First Quarter 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (XOAS:SDRL), a leader in offshore drilling, provides financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 Highlights

Strong operational performance in Q1 2022, resulting in 99% technical utilization.

Successful restructuring of the company's balance sheet with a streamlined and simplified capital structure.

Operating Revenues of $293 million and adjusted EBITDA of $78 million, representing 26.6% EBITDA margin.

Cash and cash equivalents of $553 million as at March 31, 2022 of which $393 million was unrestricted cash.

Order Backlog of $2 .4 billion as at March 31, 2022 , with several options exercised during the period, and multiple new contracts signed post-period, increasing Order Backlog to $2.8 billion as at May 25, 2022 .

Financial Highlights

Combined* Predecessor Change* Figures in USD million, unless otherwise indicated Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended December 31, 2021 % Total Operating Revenue 293 305 (4) % Adjusted EBITDA 78 98 (20) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 26.6 32.1 (17) % Operating Profit 42 96 (56) %

* Combined non-GAAP results for successor and predecessor period through January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Refer to financial highlight section "Fresh Start accounting" for more details.

Simon Johnson, CEO, commented:

"Seadrill has made a strong start to 2022, evidenced by an industry-leading backlog position and our continued operational excellence. Seadrill works with the best customers in the sector and operates in the world's leading basins. Our continued success in the first quarter of 2022 and beyond is testament to the tremendous efforts of the staff across the whole business, whose commitment and professionalism makes Seadrill what it is today.

"Our newly streamlined and simplified capital structure puts Seadrill in prime position to set the standard in offshore drilling as a leader in the market. Seadrill has one of the youngest fleets of scale in the sector and we have taken a disciplined approach to the reactivation of rigs as the market continues its recovery. Combined with our excellent operational and safety record, we are in a strong position to deliver significant returns for our stakeholders and to participate in the necessary industry realignment. Our recent contract wins in the Middle East and the Gulf of Mexico demonstrate the confidence our customers have in our technical performance and the best-in-class quality of our operations, and underline the strong market fundamentals that will continue to underpin Seadrill's growth."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are based on management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to offshore drilling market conditions including supply and demand, day rates, customer drilling programs and effects of new rigs on the market, contract awards and rig mobilizations, contract backlog, dry-docking and other costs of maintenance of the drilling rigs in the Company's fleet, the cost and timing of shipyard and other capital projects, the performance of the drilling rigs in the Company's fleet, delay in payment or disputes with customers, Seadrill's ability to successfully employ its drilling units, procure or have access to financing, ability to comply with loan covenants, liquidity and adequacy of cash flow from operations, fluctuations in the international price of oil, international financial market conditions, changes in governmental regulations that affect the Company or the operations of the Company's fleet, increased competition in the offshore drilling industry, the impact of global economic conditions and global health threats, our ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and our ability to maintain adequate financing to support our business plans following emergence from the Chapter 11 proceedings, factors related to the offshore drilling market, the impact of global economic conditions, our liquidity and the adequacy of cash flows for our obligations, political and other uncertainties, the concentration of our revenues in certain geographical jurisdictions, limitations on insurance coverage, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms, the level of expected capital expenditures, our expected financing of such capital expenditures, and the timing and cost of completion of capital projects, fluctuations in interest rates or exchange rates and currency devaluations relating to foreign or U.S. monetary policy, tax matters, changes in tax laws, treaties and regulations, tax assessments and liabilities for tax issues, legal and regulatory matters, customs and environmental matters, the potential impacts on our business resulting from climate-change or greenhouse gas legislation or regulations, the impact on our business from climate-change related physical changes or changes in weather pattern, and the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents, attacks or other breaches to our information technology systems, including our rig operating systems. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should also keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022 (File No. 001-39327).

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

May 25, 2022

The Board of Directors

Seadrill Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

