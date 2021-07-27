Seaga Introduces Healthcare Apparel Management System; ScrubTrax

As a world leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of intuitive vending technologies, Seaga continues to enlist a customer-centric approach to the innovation of its products. This kind of thinking is why the ScrubTrax solution will disrupt the industry.

Through our IoT interface to back-end solution you are able to track your inventory in real-time, putting you in complete control. When linens are returned ScrubTrax instantly recognizes the product return and reports back in real time. ScrubTrax makes it easy, secure and puts you in control. The interface seemlessly integrates to your ERP or inventory management system, providing real-time tracking of usage and returns, enabling you to provide optimum service to your staff or customers.

"Designed to serve a market where space is ultra-premium, and existing lockers bring no intelligence, the ScrubTrax solution is a logical solution. The scalable, modular, and flexible design make it a perfect fit in hospital locker rooms where institutional lockers need to be replaced. Our strategic approach to the engineering, and manufacturing of the ScrubTrax line came from market intelligence as well as customer led surveys. ScrubTrax will deliver hospitals, and healthcare apparel service companies a competitive edge while providing greater access to more accounts." Michael Fiorito, Vice President of Sales at Seaga Manufacturing

As the most cost-effective RFID enabled solution on the market ScrubTrax offers myriad opportunities when it comes to VMI programs, asset tracking, loss prevention, and even contact tracing. With these benefits customers can count on an attractive ROI.

Quality manufacturing, excellent customer, and corporate integrity are key elements of Seaga's strategic mission to continue delivering first-in-class products and strategically advanced solutions like ScrubTrax.

For more information on ScrubTrax or any of our Intelligent Vending Solutions please contact Seaga at [email protected] or call 815.297.9500. www.seaga.com/healthcare

