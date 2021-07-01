Seagis Property Group Acquires 14,000 SF Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 14,000 square foot industrial building located at 250 Johnson Avenue in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. Seagis purchased the property vacant and will be actively marketing the building for lease. This is Seagis' sixth acquisition in Brooklyn and increases the Company's portfolio in the Boroughs of New York City to 59 buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet.

"We are excited to add 250 Johnson Avenue to our outer Boroughs portfolio because of its irreplaceable location and highly functional building characteristics. The warehouse is located two blocks from the Montrose Avenue "L" train with immediate access to Manhattan. We continue to look to add buildings of similar quality to our portfolio," said Stefan Sansone, Director with Seagis Property Group based out of the company's Brooklyn office.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates a 12 million square foot industrial portfolio in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

Related Links

http://www.seagisproperty.com

