Seagis Property Group Acquires 19,100 SF Warehouse in Bronx, NY

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 19,100 square foot industrial building with an adjoining 10,300 square foot parking lot. The property is located at 2500 Waterbury Avenue at the corner of Waterbury Avenue and Seabury Avenue in the Zerega neighborhood of the Bronx. Seagis purchased the property fully occupied. This is Seagis' third acquisition in the Bronx and increases the Company's portfolio in the Boroughs of New York City to 61 buildings totaling 1.3 million square feet.