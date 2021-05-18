Seagis Property Group Acquires 22,000 SF Industrial Property in Medley, FL

"This low coverage infill property is located in an institutional quality neighborhood and is another great addition to our South Florida portfolio. Its strategic location and proximity to key infrastructure enables tenants to reach 70% of South Florida's population within a 60-minute drive. The property has immediate access to Route 27 and is 1 mile from the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, less than 3 miles from the Florida Turnpike (I-75), and 4 miles from the Palmetto Expressway (Route 826)" said Bradlee Lord, Director, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.