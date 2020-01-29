Seagis Property Group Acquires 42,000 SF Warehouse in Miami, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 42,000 square foot warehouse building in the Gratigny submarket of Miami-Dade County. The property is located at 12050 NW 28th Avenue and was purchased through a sale-leaseback transaction. The acquisition increases the Company's portfolio to 97 buildings totaling over 5.1 million square feet within Dade and Broward Counties.

"We are excited to add this high-quality, fully leased property to our portfolio. The property's strategic location provides connectivity to South Florida's key infrastructure and allows for easy distribution throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County. We believe the quality and location of this property will drive value over the long term," said Bradlee Lord, Director.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 11.4 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428. www.seagisproperty.com

