Seagis Property Group Acquires 54,400 SF Warehouse in Doral, FL
Feb 04, 2021, 08:55 ET
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 54,400 square foot warehouse in Doral FL (Miami-Dade County). Seagis acquired the property located at 2101 NW 82nd Avenue in the Miami International Commerce Center with a short-term lease in place and is actively marketing the property for lease. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 102 buildings totaling over 5.3 million square feet.
"This high-quality property is a great addition to our South Florida portfolio. The 100% air conditioned, freestanding building with a secured yard is one of the best located properties in the Airport West Submarket. The property has immediate access to NW 25th Street that provides a direct connection to the Miami International Airport cargo entrance and proximity to Route 826 and Route 836. Our company has been investing and operating in South Florida for 16 years and we are actively looking to add quality buildings similar to this asset to our portfolio," said Bradlee Lord, Director, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.
Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 11.6 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
SOURCE Seagis Property Group