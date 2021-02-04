Seagis Property Group Acquires 54,400 SF Warehouse in Doral, FL

"This high-quality property is a great addition to our South Florida portfolio. The 100% air conditioned, freestanding building with a secured yard is one of the best located properties in the Airport West Submarket. The property has immediate access to NW 25th Street that provides a direct connection to the Miami International Airport cargo entrance and proximity to Route 826 and Route 836. Our company has been investing and operating in South Florida for 16 years and we are actively looking to add quality buildings similar to this asset to our portfolio," said Bradlee Lord, Director, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.