Seagis Property Group Acquires Two Warehouses Totaling 72,000 SF in Miami, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired two warehouses in Miami-Dade County. The two fully leased properties were acquired in separate transactions and include a 32,000 square foot building at 8115 NW 74th Avenue in Medley and a 40,000 square foot facility at 10565 NW 132nd Street in Hialeah Gardens. These acquisitions increase the Company's portfolio in South Florida to 94 buildings totaling 5.1 million square feet within Dade and Broward Counties.

"We are excited to add these highly functional, well-located properties to our South Florida portfolio as we continue to actively pursue growth in this global logistics hub," said Ronald Marrero, Vice President – Seagis Property Group.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 10.6 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

