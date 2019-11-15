SEAKR Appoints Kent Lietzau to Lead Company's Business Development.

Prior to ULA, Lietzau was Vice President of Business Development for Lockheed Martin's Strategic and Missile Defense Systems, overseeing competitive pursuits and ongoing business development for Lockheed Martin's $2-3B business area. Prior to this, Kent served in strategy roles at Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, and McKinsey & Company. He was also an engineer at Lockheed Martin, and a Flight Test Engineer in the U.S. Air Force.

Lietzau holds a master's degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from the United States Air Force Academy.

Kent enjoys life in Colorado with his wife and four children. SEAKR welcomes Kent to its strong and growing team!

About SEAKR Engineering

SEAKR Engineering is the leading-edge provider of advanced electronics for space applications. We design and manufacture processors, command and data handling systems, advanced payloads, and manned space hardware. Founded in 1982 to revolutionize spacecraft memory systems, today SEAKR continues forward innovation with state-of-the-art space communications processors capable of channelization and beamforming. For more information on the RF processor or SEAKR products, please visit SEAKR.COM, call us at (303) 790-8499.

