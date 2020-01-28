SeaLights Raises $8.6 Million to Speed Up Testing in DevOps with AI and Launches a New Product: Intelligent Test Execution

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaLights, the Quality Intelligence Platform, announced today that it has raised $8.6 million in new funding, in a round led by Cisco with participation of a new investor: Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro Limited. SeaLights will use the funding to expand its sales and engineering initiatives, as well as to enrich the platform with new features.

As enterprises transform their IT estates and adopt DevOps to stay competitive, achieving quality at speed becomes a major challenge. SeaLights' AI-driven platform is helping software engineering teams meet this challenge head-on by helping them increase their release quality and velocity through the application of advanced analytics across the entire software development and testing life cycle, identifying quality risks and allowing teams to release with confidence.

"Wipro is excited to partner with SeaLights because their 'Quality Intelligence Platform' accelerates a customer's journey from Quality Assurance to Quality Engineering and empowers organizations to achieve higher quality at faster speed," said Arun Melkote, Vice President of Wipro's Application Engineering and Modernization Practice. "Wipro enabled a leading Global Electronics Manufacturer to adopt the SeaLights platform in its digital transformation initiatives, which resulted in improved release quality and zero defects in production, while reducing test efforts by 60%."

SeaLights was awarded Gartner Cool Vendor status for Application Development and Platforms in May 2019. Gartner said, "Application leaders who are struggling with growing cycle times due to expanded test automation should definitely consider SeaLights."

The company has acquired a robust base of enterprise customers including Fortune 500 companies across the banking, insurance, retail, telco, health, cyber security and media sectors.

SeaLights recently launched Intelligent Test Execution . This product automatically identifies and executes only the exact subset of tests needed to validate the latest code changes. The cutting-edge technology can increase the release speed by more than 90 percent, because the test and build cycles are significantly reduced. This enables DevOps teams to achieve true Continuous Delivery (CD) at enterprise scale.

"Over the past few years, IT enterprises have invested heavily in Digital Transformation and Cloud initiatives to support increased release velocity. Yet, the challenge of balancing release speed and completing long testing processes remains a bottleneck," said SeaLights' CEO and Co-Founder, Eran Sher. "We are very excited about Cisco's investment and we are positive our solution will add significant value to IT enterprises."

"Modern organizations increasingly need to monitor their IT environments through the development and test stages, in addition to the production environment," said Adam Leftik, vice president of Enterprise Architecture and Strategy for Cisco's AppDynamics. "SeaLights' focus on an intelligence platform that overarches and monitors the test environment can help customers achieve more agility and faster release times by revealing the risks being introduced into the production environment."

About SeaLights:

SeaLights Quality Intelligence Platform brings AI to software development and delivery, accelerating quality and speed. Our Intelligent Test Execution, Quality Risk and Release Analytics enable dev teams to solve their testing bottlenecks at the speed of DevOps within their existing workflows. With SeaLights, agile teams and organizations deliver better software, faster.

SOURCE SeaLights

Related Links

sealights.io

