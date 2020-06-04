Sealy & Company Closes on over $100 Million of Industrial Assets in One Week

DALLAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealy & Company, a fully integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announced that it recently completed three separate distribution warehouse transactions totaling $108 million of volume in one week.

The off-market transactions add a nearly fully occupied portfolio of 34 warehouse buildings in Kansas City, Mo.; Oklahoma City and Memphis, Tenn. to Sealy's portfolio.

"In a time when many have been forced to the sidelines, we are pleased to continue to capture compelling deals in enduring distribution hubs," said Michael Sealy, executive vice president of capital markets for Sealy and Company. "Each investment was evaluated as part of Sealy's Portfolio by Design strategy and reviewed for the reliability and stability of future income, the potential for capital appreciation and the impact of each acquisition as it relates to the portfolio as a whole."

The Kansas City transaction includes five buildings in Executive Park, one of the largest master-planned industrial parks in the Midwest. The second park included in the transaction is located in the East Bottoms submarket that is home to a variety of heavy and light industrial properties with excellent occupancy history due to the centralized location and scarcity of remaining developable industrial sites. Because of its central location and easy access to all major modes of transportation, the Kansas City region is a top-tier logistics hub that allows 85 percent of the U.S. population to be reached within two days or less.

Sealy also closed on a 20-building portfolio of distribution warehouses in Memphis' most sought-after Southeast submarket consisting of single-tenant buildings averaging 50,500 square feet. These specifications are unusual for infill properties in this market and US 78, the primary artery providing access to the Southeast submarket, is located just minutes from the majority of the portfolio.

The last acquisition was for five modern, Class A distribution warehouse facilities located in Oklahoma City's premier airport submarket. The fully occupied assets are situated only two and a half miles from the Will Rogers World Airport in an area that has steadily solidified itself as an emerging logistics hub and a leader in the region due to its expanding population, skilled workforce, steady job growth and a below-average cost of living.

"We have been consistently and carefully sourcing deals for many years and have been fortunate to familiarize ourselves with some of our top target markets," stated Jason Gandy, Sealy & Company's managing director of investment services. "Sealy continues to seek out and opportunistically purchase properties that align with our investment strategy and expand our market presence."

