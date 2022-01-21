Sealy Introduces Eco-Friendly and Responsibly-Sourced Sealy Naturals Collection

The new Sealy Naturals mattresses combine environmental responsibility with the comfort and quality that consumers have come to expect from Sealy. The mattresses are created with 100% natural latex and ethically-harvested wool—for comfort, breathability and support—and a cover made from a blend of materials including soft hemp and organic cotton. Each Sealy Naturals mattress is also built using a hybrid innerspring and latex design, and uses techniques such as hand-tufting, for a beautiful, durable and environmentally-friendly construction.

"The introduction of the Sealy Naturals collection embodies our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO. "We are proud to offer these new mattresses to the growing number of consumers who are interested in natural and sustainable products, and who also look to Sealy for a great night's sleep."



Sealy is pursuing independent third-party certifications that will ensure Sealy Naturals mattresses are made with quality materials that are both responsibly-sourced and environmentally-responsible.

The new Sealy Naturals collection is planned to debut at select national retailers this summer, with additional availability online at www.sealy.com. Pricing begins at $3,499 for a Queen mattress and the mattresses will be offered with soft, medium and firm feel options.

The launch of the Sealy Naturals collection complements the updated and streamlined portfolio of innerspring, foam and hybrid options, which Sealy debuted last year. The range of offerings makes it even easier for consumers to find the perfect Sealy mattress for their needs, regardless of their shape, size, sleep style or budget.

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop.

Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment. We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

*Voted Most Trusted Mattress Brand by American shoppers based on the 2021 BrandSpark® American Trust Study.

**See Furniture Today's Top 20 U.S. Bedding Producers methodology that includes SEALY® and STEARNS & FOSTER® products in Sealy ranking. https://www.furnituretoday.com/research-and-analysis/top-bedding-producers-tsi-brand-duo-takes-top-two-spots/

