Sealy Introduces Pressure-Relieving Gel Technology

The #1 Most Trusted Mattress Brand in America* now includes the Sealy FlexGrid™ collection with HexGel™ technology

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that Sealy® -- America's #1 trusted* and #1 best-selling mattress brand** --is introducing Sealy® FlexGrid™, a new mattress collection that features a proprietary and new hyper-elastic polymer pressure-relieving layer.

The new Sealy FlexGrid™ mattress collection features exclusive HexGel™ technology—a honeycomb-shaped, pressure-relieving gel technology that was uniquely designed by the industry-leading development team at Tempur Sealy. HexGel™ technology is a hyper-elastic polymer that can stretch when pressure is applied, and rebound when it is not, resulting in a unique feel.

In addition, the special properties of HexGel™ technology mean it is neither firm nor soft—it adapts and responds to the pressure being applied creating a floating feeling. The HexGel™ technology layer also features individual honeycomb-shaped pockets that allow for airflow throughout the mattress, helping to keep consumers cool while sleeping.

"The introduction of the Sealy FlexGrid™ mattress collection offers consumers new technology from a trusted brand. It is designed to target the niche market of consumers looking for a non-traditional feel at non-premium price points," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO. "We are proud to add this latest addition to the Sealy line-up. We will continue introducing new mattresses and technologies to consumers looking to the Sealy brand to provide a dependable night's sleep at tremendous value."

The new Sealy FlexGrid™ mattresses are now available online at www.sealy.com with Queen size pricing of $1,579 for the standard model and $2,149 for the hybrid model.

*Voted Most Trusted Mattress Brand by American shoppers based on the 2021 BrandSpark® American Trust Study.

**See Furniture Today's Top 20 U.S. Bedding Producers methodology that includes SEALY® and STEARNS & FOSTER® products in Sealy ranking. https://www.furnituretoday.com/research-and-analysis/top-bedding-producers-tsi-brand-duo-takes-top-two-spots/

