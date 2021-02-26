Sealy Unveils New Product Lineup and Posturepedic Collection, Largest Launch in Brand's 140-Year History

Available in a simplified portfolio that now includes Sealy Essentials™, Posturepedic® and Posturepedic® Plus product lines; a range of Innerspring, Foam and Hybrid options; and choices that range from $199 to $1999 for a Queen mattress, the new lineup makes it even-easier for consumers to find the perfect Sealy mattress for their needs, regardless of their shape, size, sleep style or budget.

Sealy Posturepedic® is Back – and Better than Ever

Sealy's pioneering work with orthopedic specialists led to the introduction of its legendary Posturepedic® mattress—which was designed to deliver exceptional support—nearly 70 years ago. The all-new Sealy Posturepedic® mattress collection builds on this legacy and is expertly-engineered to deliver enhanced support and comfort, and features all of the quality and durability consumers have come to expect from Sealy, plus:

Motion-absorbing responsive coils that deliver enhanced support and stability, for your entire body

All-new, breathable covers and cooling features to help keep you cool throughout the night

Our proprietary Surface-Guard Technology™, an EPA-registered antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiallergen treatment that kills bacteria on the mattress surface and protects it from common allergens.

Rooted In Quality

The new mattress collections also embody Sealy's unwavering commitment to industry-leading quality. Every mattress is made with built-to-last materials and undergoes testing that exceeds the industry's highest standards—including proprietary robotic tests that simulate years of rolling, sitting and jumping on the beds and shipment testing that simulates a 500-mile ride—to ensure that it delivers quality down to the smallest details.

"For 140 years, Sealy mattresses have helped millions of people get a great night's sleep," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO. "We are proud to build on Sealy's history of delivering unrivaled support, comfort and quality with our latest innovations, a new generation of Sealy Posturepedic® mattresses, and a streamlined Sealy portfolio that is designed to make the shopping experience easier for consumers and the retailers helping them."

Availability

The new range of models across the new Posturepedic, Posturepedic Plus and Essentials collections have begun to launch at select Sealy national retailers, with additional models being introduced throughout the year.

*Sealy® ranked top U.S. bedding producer in 2019 by Furniture Today based on estimated wholesale shipments. Sealy® includes Sealy®- and Stearns & Foster®-branded shipments.

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop.

Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment. We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

