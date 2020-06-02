SEAM Provides Business Relief Through TERRA's "Done With IT" Mail-In Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Enterprise Asset Management, Inc. (SEAM) has joined TERRA's Done with IT program to provide a simple and safe electronics recycling mail-in option for businesses and individuals across South Dakota, North Dakota and surrounding states.

As SEAM continues to expand their data destruction and recycling services at their new Sioux Falls facility, this partnership makes it even more convenient for rural and remote locations to recycle technology equipment while proactively providing immediate relief to clients and communities impacted by the coronavirus.

"With the workforce becoming increasingly remote, particularly in the current situation we're facing, it's the perfect time for us to offer an alternative mail-in option," said Levi Hentges, Director of Business Development at SEAM. "Through Done with IT, companies can ensure all electronic devices are securely handled when they're ready to be recycled, even if mailed directly from an employee's home."

Devices such as laptops, desktops, cell phones, hard drives and telecom equipment can be shipped directly to SEAM's certified facility through Done with IT's mail-in program. All data stored on retired devices will be completely destroyed in accordance with SEAM's stringent certifications and all equipment will be responsibly recycled or refurbished for reuse.

"Only Certified R2 and/or e-Stewards recyclers who comply with rigorous security and environmental standards are able to join our Done with IT program," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "We are proud of our brave and essential certified partners that are providing vital equipment to keep the economy moving, allowing us to serve the continental U.S. and Canada with mail-in recycling services."

Done with IT also provides opportunities for city, county and state governments to extend their e-waste recycling options to their residents through its "Community Member" program. Likewise, businesses can connect to TERRA's certified network and offer discounts to their employees through its "Sustainer Member" program.

TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. http://www.jointerra.org / http://www.donewithit.org / Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

SEAM is a full-service data destruction company offering shredding, electronics recycling, technology refurbishment and resale. With e-Stewards, R2, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 1800 certifications, SEAM guarantees compliance and minimizes risk of surplus IT equipment. http://seamservices.com.

