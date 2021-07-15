Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the seamless copper tubes market in MENA is expected to have a neutral growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identify potential disruptions

Assess Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

The company offers polyamide tubes which are made by monolithic molding of polyimide resin and these are used as protection for various types of temperature sensors, and as insulation protection for semiconductor probe card probes.

Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc.

The company offers high precision smooth copper tubes, copper tubes covered with plastic, copper alloy tube, capillary tube, tube fittings, etc.

Great Lakes Copper Ltd.

The company offers copper tubes in a wide range of diameters and lengths with casting.

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA 2021-2025: Segmentation

Seamless copper tubes market in MENA is segmented as below:

Application

HVAC



Industrial Heat Exchanger



Plumbing



Electrical And Others

Geography

Middle East



North Africa

The seamless copper tubes market in MENA is driven by the superior properties of copper in comparison to aluminum. In addition, the increasing demand for seamless copper tubes in the HVAC segment is expected to trigger the seamless copper tubes market in MENA toward witnessing a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

