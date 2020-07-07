SeamlessDocs Completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Compliance Certification

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeamlessDocs, the leading provider of form automation and eSignature technology for governments , today announced that it successfully obtained SOC 2 (Service Organization Control) Type 1 certification, as well as full compliance with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) standards.

The SOC 2 audit, conducted by A-Lign Cybersecurity and Compliance Firm , found that SeamlessDocs meets the applicable Trust Services Principles criteria with no exceptions listed. It provides a thorough review of how SeamlessDocs' internal controls affect the security, confidentiality and availability of the systems it uses to process users' data, and the confidentiality of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for government agencies that rely on SeamlessDocs.

In addition, SeamlessDocs is now HIPAA compliant after successfully completing the curriculum set forth by Accountable , a complete HIPAA compliance management platform. The Accountable platform is used by thousands of companies to independently verify compliance with the various rules associated with customer data. Accountable's five step compliance process involves completion of an annual security risk assessment, HIPAA training of employees, adoption of privacy and security policies, assignment of a designated privacy officer, and execution of all required business associate agreements.

"Data security and privacy is of paramount concern for all of our government partners," said Nino DePaola, Vice President of Platform Success for SeamlessDocs. "As such, SeamlessDocs has always given highest priority to the security and encryption of data collected via our online form system. Our SOC 2 certification validates what we've always known: that SeamlessDocs adheres to the highest standards possible when it comes to protecting our partners' data. We have also completed all tasks set forth by Accountable to confirm that SeamlessDocs employees, associates and subcontractors have the physical, network, and process security measures in place to safeguard protected health information (PHI)."

For more information go to https://www.seamlessdocs.com/security

About SeamlessDocs

The leading provider of online government services, SeamlessDocs is the fastest and easiest way for governments to go digital. The SeamlessDocs platform allows agencies to create online forms, accept eSignatures, process payments, trigger workflows and manage submission data, enabling IT and administration to make their government processes beautiful. Founded in 2012, SeamlessDocs works with hundreds of municipal departments across the United States.

Contact: Karl Pawlewicz, 347-775-9915, [email protected]

SOURCE SeamlessDocs

Related Links

www.seamlessdocs.com

