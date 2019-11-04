Sean M. Corr is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean M. Corr is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as a Top Attorney in recognition of his role as Senior Partner at Corr Law Offices.

Working in the legal field for the past 36 years, Mr. Corr represents a wide variety of individuals and corporations in the areas of personal injury, civil litigation-trials, arbitrations, mediations, and insurance coverage and disputes. Appearing before the courts of Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, as well as the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Mr. Corr has handled an extensive amount of arbitrations and has contested court hearings in the civil arena, in addition to personal practice areas involving civil litigation.

Mr. Corr is an expert in Personal Injury Litigation. The National Board of Trial Advocacy has certified him as a Civil Trial Attorney in 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015. Additionally, the National Board of Trial Advocacy certified Mr. Corr as a specialist in civil pre-trial practice and procedure.

To further his professional development, Mr. Corr remains affiliated with Bucks County Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association. He can practice law before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, New Jersey Supreme Court, United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Mr. Corr serves as the Assistant Solicitor to the County of Bucks. The previous Bucks County.

