HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean W. Blenderman is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Interior Designs in recognition of his role as President of Blenderman Modular Interior Systems.

With its inception in 1995, Blenderman Modular Interior Systems is one of the top providers of recycled and new office furniture. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality service that they deserve, the team at Blenderman offers a wide range of services to their clients including installation, drawings and reconfiguration. Their mission is to provide "superior quality remanufactured systems and quality customer service, QUALITY 3." Customizing each item in an effort to meet their clients' needs, Blenderman Modular specializes in designing pieces fit for every office space. Comprised of a team of well trained professionals who have decade's worth of design experience, the team at Blenderman assist their clients every step of the way.

With over twenty three years of experience in the field of Interior Designs under his belt, Sean W. Blenderman is commended for his exceptional contributions to the industry. Throughout his career, Mr. Blenderman has attained extensive expertise in the areas of furniture, recycled furniture, office space, and modular systems.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Mr. Blenderman attended Western Iowa Tech where he earned his Associates Degree in 1992.

Charitable to various organizations, Mr. Blenderman is an avid contributor to St. Jude's Hospital and Shriner's Hospital.

When not working, Mr. Blenderman enjoys spending quality time with his family and taking part in restoration.

For more information, please visit www.modularsystems.net

