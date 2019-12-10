SeaPak Expands Every Day Entertaining Offerings with Launch of New Restaurant-Style Calamari Rings

Crispy on the outside and packed with bold flavor, the brand's new Calamari Rings offer a delicious combination of seasoning and texture. Complete with traditional-style tomato romano dipping sauce, these bites are an obvious choice for parties and entertaining or high-protein snacks at-home.

A true time-saving solution, SeaPak Wild Caught Calamari Rings offer more mealtime possibilities to both regular restaurant-goers and home cooks alike.

"Calamari lovers can finally chillax, because they're now able to enjoy a restaurant-quality experience at home featuring their favorite appetizer," said Kristen Beadon, director of marketing for SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. "Our new calamari is the very best the frozen food aisle has to offer. Which, to us, means unmatched convenience, great taste and the absolute highest quality ingredients."

Available at grocery stores nationwide, SeaPak's new calamari is just the latest innovation from the brand demonstrating its commitment to making delicious seafood a part of everyday life.

To learn more about the nation's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand and its products, visit SeaPak.com and SeaPak's Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

SOURCE SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co.

Related Links

https://www.seapak.com/

