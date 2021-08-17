Search Discovery Becomes a 5-Time Inc. 5000 Repeat Honoree, Again Joining America's Fastest-Growing Companies

It isn't easy to make the list once, and very few companies have ever demonstrated such consistent growth year-over-year to make the esteemed list five consecutive times. That's because it gets harder every year, as a company's starting base grows, to continue achieving such remarkable, sustained gains.

"This is an incredible achievement on the part of our team," remarks Search Discovery President Mike Gustafson. "To be on the list five years in a row is a testament to our team's commitment and dedication to our customers. We're grateful that we've been able to grow during a challenging time."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but the list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Complete results, including Search Discovery's company profile, can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/search-discovery.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing."

For the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine also recognized Search Discovery on its annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021—leading companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a data transformation company. We believe great things happen when companies use their data with purpose to drive measurable business impact.

Our services and solutions activate companies' data through clear, executable strategies that achieve desired business outcomes. We assist clients at every stage of data transformation, including strategy, implementation, optimization, and organizational change management. Our broad range of integrated services include data engineering, business intelligence, analytics, data science, digital marketing, and optimization.

We deliver efficient operations, deeper insights, and improved decision-making across marketing, sales, finance, operations, and human resources.

SOURCE Search Discovery

Related Links

http://www.searchdiscovery.com

