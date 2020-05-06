Search Discovery Honored in Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2020

Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company completed an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Search Discovery was selected as 1 of 99 medium-large companies (100-249 employees), 1 of 6 Advertising & Marketing firms within that category, and 1 of 40 companies selected in Advertising & Marketing for all company sizes. Search Discovery is among companies leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. While the average engagement score among respondents was 73.5%, Search Discovery's score was 92%. The top word used to describe Search Discovery's work environment is "collaborative."

"Our team is committed to helping others thrive," says Andy Smelser, Search Discovery's Senior Director of People Services. "They share knowledge through external communities and they invest in themselves and their colleagues to stay sharp. Our team is vulnerable with each other and they create outlets to ask for help. We make a point to enjoy life together through in-person and virtual happy hours and coffee chats. All of that combined with the relentless care and support of our clients has landed us on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies three years in a row and tripled our headcount while maintaining our exceptional culture."

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

