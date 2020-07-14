Search With Style ® (SWS) Closes Successful First Round Of Fundraising

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Search With Style® (SWS), the first architecturally-based search engine and API for the real estate industry, has just announced the completion of its first round of funding and the appointment of real estate technology/lead generation veteran Brandon Hobbs to COO. The company also announced the addition, earlier this spring, of real estate tech expert Claire Adams as founding partner and CTO.

The Newport Beach-based firm plans to launch its national platform later this summer, answering the market demand of more than one million US homebuyers who attempt to search for homes by architectural style each month with no effective solution, until now.

"The Search With Style platform provides an appealing and powerful solution for the more than 12 million design-conscious homebuyers looking for a way to search for homes by architectural style each year," says Derek May, founding partner and CMO, Search With Style, Inc. "In addition to looking for their dream home — be it a mid-century modern or an A-Frame cabin— these buyers are looking for an intuitive, accurate interface and engaging content to fully immerse themselves in their desired lifestyles. Search With Style delivers that, and more."

Search With Style uses proprietary corrective algorithms, AI, and human curation to make finding an architecturally unique home accurate, quick and satisfying — a stark contrast to the accuracy of current search solutions, which have been found to misclassify home styles nearly 50 percent of the time.

Joining Search With Style as COO, Brandon Hobbs helped to complete the successful round of funding for the company. Hobbs brings an impressive depth and breadth of experience to the firm, having joined Zillow Group's Orange County operation in 2012 and leading a diverse sales team through growth and success. He also was the Co-Founder and Managing Member of Real Contact — a software company focused on lead qualification and long-term customer engagement through live, 24/7 US-based concierges — that was acquired by Boomtown ROI, one of the leading real estate marketing and engagement platforms in the US and Canada. In addition, Hobbs has been active in residential real estate sales, marketing and operations for the past 15 years, working with top brokerages and development firms throughout Southern California and beyond.

"The Search With Style platform represents the next big development in prop tech (property technology) that harnesses the power of IT and AI to to help individuals and companies research, buy, sell and manage real estate," says Hobbs. "Not only will Search With Style answer a huge unmet need for consumers in the current marketplace, it also will provide a powerful warm-lead generation tool for real estate agents, which is the name of the game."

When homebuyers or sellers use Search With Style and inquire about a property from their curated search, they will receive a call or text within five minutes from a trained specialist who will assist in answering their questions and match them with a real estate agent in their area whose focus is on properties within that architectural style.

"This level of service and specialization is unmatched in the real estate industry," says Mark Hughes, President, Search With Style. "With our proprietary search and customer service interfaces, we've created the best, most effective solution for buyers and sellers of architectural real estate, as well as for the real estate professionals who serve them."

Search With Style will officially launch nationwide later this summer with the introduction of CabinHomes.com, a site dedicated to those buyers looking for their ideal cabin properties. This fall, ModernHomes.com will go live, enabling consumers nationwide to find the modern homes of their dreams. Other curated property search sites, based on architectural style, will follow in the coming months. For more information, please visit SearchWithStyle.com.

About Search With Style® (SWS)

Search With Style® (SWS) is the only architecturally based search engine and API in the real estate industry. Addressing the desires of more than 1 million design-interested homebuyers in the US each month, Search With Style® allows consumers to find homes for sale by their preferred architectural styles. This Search With Style search engine and API platform actively curates a national database of over 600 Multiple Listings Services using proprietary algorithms, human curation, and photo recognition AI to deliver property search results — by architectural style — that are accurate, quick, and satisfying, creating a user experience that consumers love. Search With Style can be found online at SearchWithStyle.com and also is available as a mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Media Contact: Mark Hughes, (818) 480-2864, [email protected]

