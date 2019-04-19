Search Wizards Announces Founder and CEO Leslie O'Connor to Retire; Transfer of Ownership and New CEO Appointed

SARASOTA, Fla., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Search Wizards, Inc., is excited to publicize the successful transfer of ownership from its founder Leslie O'Connor to COO Miranda Hinshaw. When discussing the transition, Leslie O'Connor offered, "It has been an exciting, rewarding and incredible 19-year journey with Search Wizards. What started as a one-woman shop, grew into a successful global agency. I have had the fortunate opportunity to work with some great folks internally, and to support the best clients in supporting their Talent Acquisition needs. It takes a village, and while I am moving out of the village, I am proud to sit back and observe the next generation of success and growth. Miranda has excelled in every role she has held at Search Wizards in the past 13 years, and there remains no doubt that she will continue to do great things in her new role as CEO. Congratulations on your new journey Miranda and thank you for being by my side."

Founded in 2000, Search Wizards is a national agency with a focus on Talent Acquisition, placing top-notch TA professionals into both contact and full-time assignments. We have successfully built a highly recognizable and global client list that ranges from start-up to Fortune 10 organizations. With 19 years of experience, Search Wizards has a solid reputation for providing the resources needed in Sourcing, Recruiting and Support roles to complement existing teams as well as building new teams. The internal team at Search Wizards is focused on attention to detail, customer service and they are passionate about the role that they play in matching the Clients and Consultants -Making Talent Solutions Happen!

With thirteen years of tenure and having the experience of wearing every hat within the organization, Miranda Hinshaw will now serve as CEO and oversee day-to-day operations. Leslie O'Connor will remain in an advisory role through April 2021, while transitioning into her retirement. Search Wizards will retain its name, logo, and relationships - with no current plans to change its service offerings. The culture at Search Wizards has been built with a focus on the Customer, and an emphasis on the highest level of both consultant and client satisfaction. The natural transition will allow the culture to remain intact along with a dedication to our internal team.

"The past thirteen years of working with Leslie to build Search Wizards into the premier provider of Talent Acquisition resources that we are today, have been a tremendous and rewarding experience," said Miranda. "I am honored that Leslie has struck this deal and entrusted me to carry on the company she created. Along with our exceptional team, we will strive to preserve its foundation and focus on continuous improvement."

The team at Search Wizards would like to congratulate and celebrate Ms. O'Connor on her tenure, professional accomplishments, and transition into retirement. Team Search Wizards also sends appreciation to all clients, partners, and supporters through the years and encourages feedback as we look to a bright future and to continue existing relationships.

