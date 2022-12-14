SearchUnify Announced and Honored the 2022 Champion Award Winners at Support (re)Focus

Global technology leaders lauded at SearchUnify's third annual support conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify , a leading unified cognitive platform, and its parent company Grazitti Interactive , today awarded the global technology leaders for their unparalleled contributions to the realm of customer support and self-service at Support (re)Focus 2022 . The global awards confer organizations that made it big in the customer support world, always bringing something new to the table and excelling at it.

Awardees include:

Bonafide Duo Award: Databricks, a leading data lakehouse architecture & AI company. SearchUnify Champion Award: NETSCOUT, a leading provider of business assurance. SearchUnify PowerUser Award: TechnologyOne, Australia's largest ERP SaaS solution provider. The Growth Driver Award: Cornerstone OnDemand aka CSOD, a leader in talent experience solutions. The Mentoring Champion Award: Zuora, a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses. The Team Impact Award: ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades.

"SearchUnify has always been a keen advocate of unique and adrenaline-fueled customer support initiatives. And we are proud to honor support functions that have created an agile, customer-centered work environment," said Alok Ramsasaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive, SearchUnify's parent company. "Kudos to the winners and their forward-thinking approach for contributing a great deal to the support industry, its ethics, and the company's bottom line," he added.

"Leveraging proactive support and next-gen technologies have always been a challenge. However, these winners not only successfully implemented but also aced SearchUnify's platform for elevating their support outcomes exponentially. Databricks, for instance, saw the surge in case deflection to nearly 60%; NETSCOUT improved operational efficiency up to 90%; TechnologyOne hit a whopping 75% case deflection on its customer community; Cornerstone Ondemand unlocked its community success when it elevated cumulative deflection from 37% to 50%. We couldn't be more proud to endorse their efforts.," said Vishal Sharma, CTO of SearchUnify. "So, heartiest congratulations to all the winners. Let's shine even brighter," he added.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform that fuels the unification of disparate data silos to build a centralized content repository, an insights engine that articulates analytics to monitor KPIs and react to changing trends in real-time. It powers multiple next-gen applications including Intelligent Chatbot, Escalation Predictor, Agent Helper, KCS Enabler, and Community Helper – all of which elevate & personalize the experience of customers, agents, community managers, knowledge workers, and support managers.

About Support (re)Focus

Support (re)Focus intends to foster conversations about all things tech and customer support. The virtual conference will be laden with in-depth sessions and panel discussions about elevating support success, ROI & agent productivity. It is an amazing opportunity to network with industry juggernauts who will be sharing their two cents on KCS, Intelligent Swarming, Premium Support, and more. For more information, please visit here .

