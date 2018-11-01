Sears And Kmart Announce Incredible Cyber Week Deals

"We're leaning into Holiday and are offering unbelievable deals across all the popular categories during Cyber Week," said Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart. "From home goods to appliances, cookware to fitness, toys, and tools, our prices on hundreds of great products will delight our shoppers. In addition to the amazing online savings, our members have access to our extremely convenient integrated retail services, such as buy online and pickup in-store, or members can choose to have their item delivered right to their car by using our in-vehicle pickup service."

To kick off the week on Sears.com, starting Sunday, Nov. 25, members can enjoy an extra 20 percent off clothing and shoes, an extra 15 percent off of fine jewelry, and an extra 10 percent off baby gear, furniture, home, beauty and fragrances, Christmas items, and watches with code "CYBER", valid online on items sold by Sears.com through Tuesday, Nov. 27.

In addition, starting Sunday, Nov. 25, Shop Your Way members can receive $250 CASHBACK in Points on purchases over $250 through Saturday, Dec. 1 and $30 CASHBACK in Points on purchases over $30 from 3 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. CST on Cyber Monday on items sold by Sears.com.

Sears.com's hottest Cyber Week deals across key categories include:

On Kmart.com, starting Monday, Nov. 26, members can enjoy an extra 15 percent off regular and sale-priced clothing, shoes, jewelry and home and extra 10 percent off regular and sale-priced Christmas items and watches with code "CYBER", valid online on items sold by Kmart.com through Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Kmart.com's featured deals include:

