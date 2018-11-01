Sears And Kmart Announce Incredible Cyber Week Deals
Shop Your Way Members can enjoy deep discounts on hundreds of products in key categories including grills, apparel, and appliances; Free shipping on millions of Marketplace items throughout Cyber Week
13:36 ET
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears and Kmart today unveiled its plans for Cyber Week, with amazing offers across key product categories on thousands of online items, beginning Sunday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 1.
"We're leaning into Holiday and are offering unbelievable deals across all the popular categories during Cyber Week," said Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart. "From home goods to appliances, cookware to fitness, toys, and tools, our prices on hundreds of great products will delight our shoppers. In addition to the amazing online savings, our members have access to our extremely convenient integrated retail services, such as buy online and pickup in-store, or members can choose to have their item delivered right to their car by using our in-vehicle pickup service."
To kick off the week on Sears.com, starting Sunday, Nov. 25, members can enjoy an extra 20 percent off clothing and shoes, an extra 15 percent off of fine jewelry, and an extra 10 percent off baby gear, furniture, home, beauty and fragrances, Christmas items, and watches with code "CYBER", valid online on items sold by Sears.com through Tuesday, Nov. 27.
In addition, starting Sunday, Nov. 25, Shop Your Way members can receive $250 CASHBACK in Points on purchases over $250 through Saturday, Dec. 1 and $30 CASHBACK in Points on purchases over $30 from 3 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. CST on Cyber Monday on items sold by Sears.com.
Sears.com's hottest Cyber Week deals across key categories include:
- Extra 10 Percent Off All Lawn & Garden
- Extra 10 Percent Off All Grills
- Home Appliances: Up to 40 Percent Off Major Appliances
- Kenmore French Door Refrigerator for $899.99, reg. price $1,199.99
- Kenmore Gas Range with Broil & Serve Drawer for $449.99, reg. price $869.99
- Kenmore Elite Smart Dishwasher with Third Rack and 360° PowerWash® X Spray Arm™ for $699.99, reg. price $1149.99
- Kenmore 600 Series Bagged Canister Vacuum w/ Pet PowerMate for $239.99, reg. price $359.99
- Kenmore Elite Electric Range with Dual True Convection for $899.99, reg. price $1,639.99
- FREE Kenmore Front-Load washer with Kenmore Front-Load Flip Control dryer purchase
- Shoes:
- Up to 40 Percent Off Women's Boots
- Up to 40 Percent Off Family Slippers
- DieHard Work Boots starting at $79.99
- Tools:
- Up to 50 Percent Off Tools featuring Craftsman
- Up to 30 Percent Off Craftsman Tool Storage
- Sporting Goods: Up to 50 Percent Off Fitness Equipment
- NordicTrack C 850s Treadmill for $599.99, reg. price $1,199.99
- NordicTrack E 9.5i Elliptical Trainer for $699.99, reg. price $1299.99
- ProForm 230 Upright Exercise Cycle for $199.99, reg. price $299.99
- Clothing:
- Up to 40 Percent Off Women's Pajamas and Robes
- Up To 50 Percent Off Kids' Dresses and Dresswear
- Up to 60 Percent Off Top Brand Mattresses, plus up to 24 months special financing and free delivery and assembly over $599, plus 180 night comfort guarantee
On Kmart.com, starting Monday, Nov. 26, members can enjoy an extra 15 percent off regular and sale-priced clothing, shoes, jewelry and home and extra 10 percent off regular and sale-priced Christmas items and watches with code "CYBER", valid online on items sold by Kmart.com through Wednesday, Nov. 28.
Kmart.com's featured deals include:
- Footwear
- Up to 50 Percent Off Kids Boots
- Up to 50 Percent Off Kids Slippers
- Up to 40 Percent Off Select Women's Boots
- Women's Trecker Waterproof Hiker Boot for $19.99, reg. price $34.99
- Men's Thom McAn Dress Shoe for $19.99, reg. price $39.99
- Home
- Your Choice of Proctor Silex Small Kitchen Appliances for $4.99, reg. price $9.99
- Essential Home Air Fryer for $39.99, reg. price $59.99
- Ienjoy Home Premium Down Alternative for $25.99, reg. price $119.99
- Apparel
- Women's Pajama Pants starting at $4.99
- Men's Pajama Pants starting at $10
- Men's Jeans starting at $10
- Women's Puffer Coats starting at $20
- Women's Sweaters starting at $9
- Women's Route 66 Jeans & Jeggings for $10, reg. price $17.99-$24.99
- Kids Jeans starting at $7
- Kids Puffer Coats starting at $10
- Men's Graphic Tees BOGO 50 Percent Off
