Sears Garage Solutions Renews Agreement With Chicagoland Franchise Owner

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Home & Business Franchise today renewed a franchise partnership for 10 years with the owner of Sears Garage Solutions in the greater Chicagoland area.

Barry Brownstone has owned the local franchise since 2008. During that time, his team performed more than 51,000 service calls. He currently has eight full-time employees on staff.

"I'm proud to be a local business owner who my clients can rely on for high quality products and strong service guarantees," Brownstone said. "This nationally known, locally owned and operated concept has been a satisfying success for 10 years, and we're looking forward to the future."

Brownstone said his Sears franchise handles nearly 1,000 calls per month, a sharp increase from when he started 10 years ago. With more than 1-million homes in the greater Chicagoland area, he sees a bright future for the franchise.

"Areas in and around Chicago continue to grow, with thousands of young families getting their first home and others who have relied on Sears for decades to help with various home services needs," said Jeff Pepperney, vice president, Sears Home Services. "We're thrilled to see Barry thrive in the region and will continue to bring a century's worth of experience to help a local business owner succeed here in Illinois."

Sears Garage Solutions offers new garage doors, garage door openers, and repair and maintenance services day or night. Sears Handyman technicians possess a diverse skillset and years of experience in fixing common household concerns, inside and outside of the house. Other Sears Home & Business franchises include maid services, carpet, air duct, upholstery, and tile cleaning. All team members are background checked, professional, and committed to complete customer satisfaction.

Property owners can visit http://www.searsgaragedoors.com/glenview-il or call (847) 305-3667 for home or garage repair needs.

