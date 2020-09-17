SEAS Cooling Face Covers Partners With The American Breast Cancer Foundation To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness Through Face Coverings In Los Angeles, California

With this exciting partnership, SEAS Cooling Face Covers will carry out The American Breast Cancer Foundation's important mission of raising breast cancer awareness through the sales of their pink face coverings sold exclusively through their website. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds will go towards providing women without health insurance the medical coverage they need.

Each year, both men and women nationwide receive lifesaving services provided by The American Breast Cancer Foundation to aid in the early detection and survival of breast cancer. ABCF's support programs provide direct assistance grants to reduce the financial barriers to potentially life-saving breast cancer screenings and breast cancer diagnostic tests. These grants are only made possible when company's such as SEAS Cooling Face Covers support of the endeavor and Extend the Reach of the Rescue. "As two women who have both lost loved ones to cancer, a big part of our mission is to ensure that families dealing with this disease have the coverage and comfort they deserve," says SEAS Cooling Face Covers Founders, Tara Thomas and Hollie McBride. ABCF is excited that SEAS Cooling Face Cover's generosity will help those who have nowhere else to turn.

The pink, partner-specific face coverings range from $13 to $23 and come in three styles: Streamlined, Relaxed-Fit and Traditional to accommodate all fit preferences and face sizes. Additional accessories include filters, nose bridge strips and hook and loop head straps and can be purchased at www.CoolingFaceCover.com.

For more information contact:

SEAS Cooling Face Covers

Tara Thomas and Hollie McBride

[email protected]

310-953-3893

www.CoolingFaceCover.com

SOURCE SEAS Cooling Face Cover

Related Links

https://coolingfacecover.com/

