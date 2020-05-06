Season 6 of the Free Markets Series now available online

MONTREAL, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - After having aired on PBS affiliates in the United States and Canada, the sixth season of the Free Markets Series is now available online for the entire internet community to enjoy. Six new 30-minute episodes can be found in the dedicated series web library, and on social media networks.

The Free Markets Series introduces viewers to the principles of the free market through interviews with some of the most dynamic and influential thinkers and activists in the United States and Canada. Season 6 features:

Calixto Chikiamco , President of the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF), a public advocacy organization in Quezon City, Philippines whose mission is to advance the cause of economic and political liberty, good governance, secure and well-defined property rights, market-oriented reforms, and consumer protection;

, President of the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF), a public advocacy organization in Quezon City, whose mission is to advance the cause of economic and political liberty, good governance, secure and well-defined property rights, market-oriented reforms, and consumer protection; John Tillman , CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute, an independent organization generating public policy solutions aimed at promoting personal freedom and prosperity in Illinois ;

, CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute, an independent organization generating public policy solutions aimed at promoting personal freedom and prosperity in ; Bill Wirtz , senior policy analyst for the Consumer Choice Center, a consumer advocacy group based in Brussels, Belgium that supports lifestyle freedom, innovation, privacy, science, and consumer choice;

, senior policy analyst for the Consumer Choice Center, a consumer advocacy group based in that supports lifestyle freedom, innovation, privacy, science, and consumer choice; Daniel Di Martino , Venezuelan freedom activist and economist, he is a Research Associate at the Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise at the University of Kentucky ;

, Venezuelan freedom activist and economist, he is a Research Associate at the Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise at the ; Peter St. Onge , Senior Fellow at the Montreal Economic Institute, he was assistant professor at Taiwan's Feng Chia University, has served as a fellow at the Mises Institute, and was general partner of a private equity fund in Washington, D.C. ; and

, Senior Fellow at the Montreal Economic Institute, he was assistant professor at Feng Chia University, has served as a fellow at the Mises Institute, and was general partner of a private equity fund in ; and Hon. Douglas Gingsburg, Senior Circuit Judge, was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1986; he served as Chief Judge from 2001 to 2008. He is a Professor of Law at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University , and visiting professor at the University College London, Faculty of Laws.

These unique interviews are conducted by none other than Bob Scully, host of The World Show, who was named the 2012 Person of the Year by American Public Television.

Some of the topics discussed in these fascinating interviews include the benefits of cryptocurrency, shifting power back to workers, defending the rule of law, pushing back against the nanny state, transforming agriculture and defending freedom.

The Free Markets Series is produced by The World Show in partnership with the Montreal Economic Institute. The World Show is a syndicated television program broadcast across North America, on 304 stations affiliated with American PBS. It is seen in 141 markets across 44 U.S. states, including in nine of the top ten Nielsen DMA markets.

"The Montreal Economic Institute and The World Show are proud to be able once again to offer television and internet viewers the opportunity to delve into some of the principles of the free market, and how they relate to the issues of the day, as expressed by these respected thinkers discussing their life's work," says Michel Kelly-Gagnon, President and CEO of the MEI.

Season 6 of the series is available on our website. The episodes can be viewed, commented on, and shared through social media networks.

This project was made possible in part through the support of a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. The opinions expressed by the interviewees in each of the episodes do not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation.

* * *

The Montreal Economic Institute is an independent public policy think tank. Through its publications and media appearances, the MEI stimulates debate on public policies in Quebec and across Canada by proposing reforms based on market principles and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Montreal Economic Institute

Related Links

http://www.iedm.org

