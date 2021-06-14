Season Two of David Meltzer's Original Pitch Show, "2 Minute Drill" Premieres June 18th on Bloomberg TV and Amazon Prime Video

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 18th, the second season of David Meltzer's "Pitch Only" show 2 Minute Drill launches on Bloomberg TV and Amazon Prime Video. The all-new, hour-long extended episodes feature five new entrepreneurs each week who compete for over $50,000 of cash and prizes.

Hosted by Legendary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Best-Selling Author David Meltzer, five contestants have just two minutes to persuade a panel of four esteemed judges that their pitch is the best. Teaming up with partners like Verb Technologies, POWERHOME Solar, Outpost Ventures, Epicor, SeneGence, and many more, 2 Minute Drill will be featured on Bloomberg Television Network and Amazon Prime Video, upon its worldwide release this June.

Alongside David Meltzer will be an array of accomplished guest judges, including serial entrepreneurs Kim Perell, CEO & Founder of 100.co, Steve Murphy, CEO of Epicor Software, and Dave Harden, CEO & Founder/MD of Outpost Ventures. David is also joined every episode by featured guest judges, Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technologies (NASDAQ: VERB), the #1 sales enablement platform, and Jayson Waller, the host of the True Underdog Podcast and CEO of POWERHOME Solar.

With an emphasis on educating the viewers, each episode will feature a "Takeaway of the Day" featuring business leaders Aaron Keay, Chairman of The Alkaline Water Company, Rod McDermott, CEO of Project Activate, and Jillian Evanko, CEO and President at Chart Industries, Inc., sharing pragmatic advice for viewers at home to improve their own pitches. David Meltzer will also present the "Junior Achievement Impact Award" each episode in partnership with MyFirstSale, honoring the entrepreneur whose business is making a positive impact on the world.

"I can't wait for the launch of our hour-long episodes," explains David Meltzer. "This new format combines the best elements of season one with powerful storytelling that shares the contestants' journey and struggles along the way. 2 Minute Drill will empower more entrepreneurs than ever before with the confidence to pitch themselves, their product, service or solution."

About David Meltzer:

David Meltzer is one of the world's top business coaches, speakers, and authors. He formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He is also the Executive Producer of the brand-new Bloomberg and Amazon Prime television series Office Hours launching this Fall.

His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing…VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive. As part of that mission, for the past 20 years, he's been providing free weekly trainings to empower others to empower others to be happy.

About Clarity Experiences

Clarity Experiences, a California based full-service production company, collaborated with David Meltzer Enterprises to bring the show to life for its high-powered second season.

