Seasonal Flu Vaccinations Now Available at Giant Food Pharmacies

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that seasonal flu vaccinations are once again available at all 152 of its in-store pharmacies for both adults and children* with no appointment required. The vaccinations are administered by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans.

"The health of our community is of utmost importance to Giant, and we welcome everyone to come and meet with one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists about flu shots and other immunizations," said Paul Zvaleny, Giant Food Director of Pharmacy Operations. "As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it is of vital importance that individuals take preventative measures and receive immunizations to reduce risk of infection of both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 to keep themselves and communities healthy. Our Giant pharmacists go one step further and are able to travel for immunization clinics, which can be held at businesses, schools, universities, gyms, places of worship, local parks, or other regional locations."

New this year, COVID-19 vaccines and other flu and non-flu vaccines including tetanus, shingles, pneumonia, meningitis, hepatitis and many more, can be administered together as the 14-day waiting period between COVID-19 and other vaccines is no longer recommended by health experts. Giant is also currently offering a third dose of Moderna and Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals as defined by the CDC.

To help customers stay healthy throughout the flu season, Giant has made getting vaccinations simple and easy with no appointment needed. Insurance companies, including Medicare, are billed directly, often at $0 copays. The flu vaccines offered this season will cover four strains of the flu virus and Giant will again offer high dose flu vaccines for adults aged 65 and older. Pharmacists can recommend and administer the appropriate immunizations based on specific patient needs and all customers receiving flu shots will be offered a complimentary short questionnaire designed to identify any missing vaccinations.

Giant is also bringing back its signature Airstream this season for mobile flu clinics at locations throughout the region to provide as many individuals and families as possible the opportunity to receive the recommended flu and other necessary vaccines.

For more information, or to schedule an on-site flu clinic, please call 1-888-469-4426. To find a local Giant pharmacy, please visit giantfood.com/store-locator and to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.giantfood.com/pages/covid-info.

*Age restrictions on flu shots apply per state. Ask your pharmacist for details.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 152 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

https://www.giantfood.com

