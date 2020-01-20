Seasonal Influenza: Epidemiology Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028

Summary

Seasonal influenza is a contagious respiratory viral illness.There are four types of seasonal influenza viruses (A, B, C, and D); however, only types A and B cause human disease of public health concern.



Influenza transmission occurs when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk and disseminate droplets.These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who then inhale them into the lungs.



GlobalData epidemiologists identified country-specific population-based studies published in peer-reviewed journal articles and government-collated surveillance data to build the influenza forecast, and utilized appropriate proxy data where applicable.



In 2018, there were 18,518,017 cases of lab-confirmed seasonal influenza in the 3GM combined.India had the most cases among the 3GM with 9,561,398 cases, followed by China with 7,611,389 cases.



By 2028, the 3GM will have very little change in incident cases of lab-confirmed seasonal influenza, with 18,578,681 cases, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.03%.



Vaccination is an effective way to prevent influenza in the youngest population, as vaccine effectiveness is the strongest in younger populations.However, vaccination rates in China and India remain extremely low, at around 1-2% in the general population.



In Japan, vaccination is better, at 29% in 2018 for the general population and 40% for ages 0-4 years. However, vaccination rates in Japan are low compared with Western markets, such as the US, where up to 70% of children ages 0-4 years are vaccinated.



Scope

- The Seasonal Influenza in Asia-Pacific Markets Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of seasonal influenza in the three Asia-Pacific growth markets (3GM: China, India, and Japan).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 3GM: the diagnosed incident cases of lab-confirmed seasonal influenza, lab-confirmed seasonal influenza mortality, and vaccination rates for seasonal influenza.

- The seasonal influenza epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 3GM.



Reasons to buy

The Seasonal Influenza Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Asia-Pacific seasonal influenza market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global seasonal influenza market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for seasonal influenza vaccines in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of lab-confirmed seasonal influenza mortality and the population receiving seasonal influenza vaccination.



