Seasonal Influenza Market to Proliferate at a CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The seasonal influenza market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the launch of the emerging therapies and vaccines. The current pipeline of seasonal influenza consists of a great deal of drugs for both prevention and treatment, such as mRNA-1010, NanoFlu, SAB-176, FLU-v, and others targeting a wide range of mechanisms. Moreover, ongoing research and current trials have the potential to change the seasonal influenza market.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Seasonal Influenza Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, seasonal influenza emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-5 (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom), and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Seasonal Influenza Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the seasonal influenza market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 6,646 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total number of medical visits related to seasonal influenza in the 7MM was approximately 11 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading seasonal influenza companies such as SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc., Emergo Therapeutics, Inc., AlloVir, Cocrystal Pharma, Poolbeg Pharma, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Viriom, Inc., NanoViricides, Evrys Bio, ETHRIS, Kino Pharma, ModernaTX, Inc., Novavax, Medicago, Seqirus, Vaxart, Imutex/PepTcell Limited, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Visterra, Inc., ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Pneumagen Ltd., Cidara Therapeutics, Sanofi, Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline, CureVac, Genentech, Roche, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Blue Water Vaccines, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Versatope Therapeutics, Avalia Immunotherapies, Dyadic International Inc., Vaxine Pty Ltd., Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics LLC, PDS Biotechnology, Arcturus Therapeutics, TechnoVax, Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd, iosBio, Invivyd, Inc., Najít Technologies, iQur, Dynavax, Icosavax, UMN Pharma, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel seasonal influenza drugs that can be available in the seasonal influenza market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel seasonal influenza drugs that can be available in the seasonal influenza market in the coming years. The promising seasonal influenza therapies in the pipeline include SAB-176, Norketotifen, ALVR106, CC-42344, POLB 001, LAGEVRIO, AV5124, FluCide (Injectable), FluCide (Oral), Research Program: Sirtuin Targeted Therapeutics for Respiratory Viral Infections, ETH 47, Research Program: Anti-RNA Virus Therapeutics , and others.

and others. Apart from the emering therapies, several novel seasonal influenza vaccines such as mRNA-1010, NanoFlu, Quadrivalent VLP vaccine, aQIV, VXA-A1.1, FLU-v, VIS410, INNA-051, Neumifil, CD388, mRNA 1030, Adjuvanted Seasonal Recombinant QVLP Influenza Vaccine, SP0273, UniFlu, GSK4382276A, CVSQIV , and others are also in development by leading companies which will soon launch in the seasonal influenza market.

, and others are also in development by leading companies which will soon launch in the seasonal influenza market. An ample space in the developmental pipeline of seasonal influenza is taken by vaccines. The dynamics of the seasonal influenza market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected approval of emerging therapies focused on treating and preventing seasonal influenza during the forecasted period of 2022‒2032.

On November 01, 2022 , Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was granted European patent EP3866778 titled "Combinations of Inhibitors of Influenza Virus Replication," which covers the Company's broad-spectrum oral PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 in combination with approved influenza antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu®, Xofluza®, or Favipiravir.

was granted European patent EP3866778 titled "Combinations of Inhibitors of Influenza Virus Replication," which covers the Company's broad-spectrum oral PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 in combination with approved influenza antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu®, Xofluza®, or Favipiravir. In October 2022 , Poolbeg Pharma was granted patents by the US Patent for POLB 001, a small molecule immunomodulator to treat severe influenza, and POLB 002, a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections .

Seasonal Influenza Overview

Seasonal influenza is an acute viral infection that spreads easily from person to person, resulting in annual epidemics in temperate regions of the world that peaks during winter. Influenza can affect anyone, but some people, such as the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying diseases, obesity, or a weakened immune system, are at a higher risk of developing a severe infection that requires hospitalization and may result in death. Influenza virus is the main reason for the causes of seasonal influenza.

Influenza viruses are classified into four types: A, B, C, and D. Influenza A and B cause the majority of human infections each year and are responsible for seasonal epidemics. Seasonal influenza symptoms include a sudden onset of fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pain, severe malaise (feeling sick), sore throat, and a runny nose. Most people recover from fever and other seasonal influenza symptoms within a week without needing medical attention. However, influenza can cause severe illness or death, especially in people who are already at high risk.

Seasonal Influenza Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 11 million total medical visits related to seasonal influenza in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU-5 countries, Italy had the highest medical visits related to seasonal influenza in 2021.

The seasonal influenza market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Medical visits related to Seasonal Influenza

Total Hospitalized Cases of Seasonal Influenza

Type-specific Cases of Seasonal Influenza

Influenza Vaccination Coverage

Seasonal Influenza Treatment Market

Seasonal influenza spreads through respiratory droplets and is highly contagious, but most people can get seasonal influenza treatment at home. Combining lifestyle changes with over-the-counter medications can provide symptom relief. Patients who are not in a high-risk group can be treated symptomatically. In contrast, patients with severe or progressive clinical illness associated with suspected or confirmed influenza virus infection (i.e., clinical syndromes of pneumonia, sepsis, or exacerbation of chronic underlying diseases) can be treated with the antiviral drug. Seasonal influenza treatment includes prophylactic treatment.

Antiviral medications play an important role in influenza control by treating the patient's infection and preventing severe flu-related illnesses such as bacterial pneumonia. To combat the influenza virus, several antiviral medications are available for seasonal influenza treatment, including oseltamivir (TAMIFLU), zanamivir (RELENZA), peramivir (RAPIVAB), and others. These drugs work by interfering with the function of neuraminidase on the virus surface and preventing viral particles from being released from infected host cells. The most recent antiviral, XOFLUZA, has secured several label extensions and is still in the pipeline to add more.

Most currently available flu vaccines for seasonal flu prevention are quadrivalent, which means they protect against the four most common flu virus strains predicted to be circulating—two influenza A and B strains, respectively. Other vaccines include standard-dose flu shots made with virus grown in eggs, cell-based flu shots made with virus grown in cell culture and are completely egg-free, recombinant flu shots made without flu viruses and containing three times the antigen of other standard-dose inactivated flu vaccines, and nasal spray flu shots made with live, weakened flu viruses.

Seasonal Influenza Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

SAB-176: SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Norketotifen: Emergo Therapeutics, Inc.

ALVR106: AlloVir

CC-42344: Cocrystal Pharma

POLB 001: Poolbeg Pharma

LAGEVRIO: Ridgeback Biotherapeutics

AV5124: Viriom, Inc.

FluCide (Injectable): NanoViricides

FluCide (Oral): NanoViricides

Research Program: Sirtuin Targeted Therapeutics for Respiratory Viral Infections: Evrys Bio

ETH 47: ETHRIS

47: ETHRIS Research Program: Anti-RNA Virus Therapeutics: Kino Pharma

Seasonal Influenza Emerging Vaccines/Prophylactic Agents and Key Companies

mRNA-1010: ModernaTX, Inc.

NanoFlu: Novavax

Quadrivalent VLP vaccine: Medicago

aQIV: Seqirus

VXA-A1.1: Vaxart

FLU-v: Imutex/ PepTcell Limited

VIS410: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. / Visterra, Inc.

INNA-051: ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd

Neumifil: Pneumagen Ltd.

CD388: Cidara Therapeutics

mRNA 1030: Moderna Therapeutics

Adjuvanted Seasonal Recombinant QVLP Influenza Vaccine: Medicago

SP0273: Sanofi

UniFlu: Emergent BioSolutions

GSK4382276A: GlaxoSmithKline

CVSQIV: CureVac

Seasonal Influenza Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the seasonal influenza market are expected to change in the coming years as new therapies for the treatment and prevention of seasonal influenza are approved. In addition, the seasonal influenza pipeline is active, with candidates in late, mid, and early-stage clinical development, which will boost the seasonal influenza market size in the future.

Moreover, the recent pandemic has accelerated advancements in the seasonal influenza market space. Besides that, the introduction of flexible technologies will also fuel the seasonal influenza market size.

So far, influenza vaccines have been approved for intramuscular injection or nasal administration. Other RoA can be investigated. Vaxart's VXA-A1.1, for example, is working on an oral vaccine pill. Hence, these factors will drive the seasonal influenza market growth forward.

However, some factors are hindering the growth of the seasonal influenza market. The undiagnosed and unreported cases remain the primary aspects that strive for the seasonal influenza market growth. Moreover, the antigenic nature of seasonal flu necessitates ongoing development. Furthermore, influenza vaccine side effects will also impede the growth of the seasonal influenza market. Moreover, due to knowledge gaps, the guidelines for seasonal flu prophylaxis are unclear each season. This hinders the development and administration of effective vaccines, which, thereby, slows down the seasonal influenza market growth in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Seasonal Influenza Market CAGR 6.1 % Seasonal Influenza Market Size in 2021 USD 6,646 Million Key Seasonal Influenza Companies SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc., Emergo Therapeutics, Inc., AlloVir, Cocrystal Pharma, Poolbeg Pharma, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Viriom, Inc., NanoViricides, Evrys Bio, ETHRIS, Kino Pharma, ModernaTX, Inc., Novavax, Medicago, Seqirus, Vaxart, Imutex, PepTcell Limited, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Visterra, Inc., ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Pneumagen Ltd., Cidara Therapeutics, Sanofi, Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline, CureVac, Genentech, Roche, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Blue Water Vaccines, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Versatope Therapeutics, Avalia Immunotherapies, Dyadic International Inc., Vaxine Pty Ltd., Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics LLC, PDS Biotechnology, Arcturus Therapeutics, TechnoVax, Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd, iosBio, Invivyd, Inc., Najít Technologies, iQur, Dynavax, Icosavax, UMN Pharma, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, and others Key Pipeline Seasonal Influenza Therapies SAB-176, Norketotifen, ALVR106, CC-42344, POLB 001, LAGEVRIO, AV5124, FluCide (Injectable), FluCide (Oral), Research Program: Sirtuin Targeted Therapeutics for Respiratory Viral Infections, ETH 47, Research Program: Anti-RNA Virus Therapeutics, and others Key Seasonal Influenza Emerging Vaccines/Prophylactic Agents mRNA-1010, NanoFlu, Quadrivalent VLP vaccine, aQIV, VXA-A1.1, FLU-v, VIS410, INNA-051, Neumifil, CD388, mRNA 1030, Adjuvanted Seasonal Recombinant QVLP Influenza Vaccine, SP0273, UniFlu, GSK4382276A, CVSQIV, and others

Scope of the Seasonal Influenza Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Seasonal Influenza current marketed and emerging therapies

Seasonal Influenza current marketed and emerging therapies Seasonal Influenza Market Dynamics: Seasonal Influenza market drivers and barriers

Seasonal Influenza market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Seasonal Influenza Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Seasonal Influenza Market Key Insights 2. Seasonal Influenza Market Report Introduction 3. Seasonal Influenza Market Overview at a Glance 4. Seasonal Influenza Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Seasonal Influenza Treatment and Management 7. Seasonal Influenza Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Seasonal Influenza Marketed Drugs 10. Seasonal Influenza Marketed Vaccines 11. Seasonal Influenza Emerging Drugs 12. Seasonal Influenza Emerging Vaccines 13. Seven Major Seasonal Influenza Market Analysis 14. Seasonal Influenza Market Outlook 15. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 16. KOL Views 17. Seasonal Influenza Market Drivers 18. Seasonal Influenza Market Barriers 19. Unmet Needs 20. SWOT Analysis 21. Appendix 22. DelveInsight Capabilities 23. Disclaimer 24. About DelveInsight

