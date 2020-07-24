Seasoned Automotive Executive Denise Chudy Joins Friendemic as Chief Growth Officer and Board Member

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendemic , providers of the only online reputation solution built specifically for the needs of the automotive industry, is thrilled to announce that industry veteran Denise Chudy has joined the company as its Chief Growth Officer. Chudy has also been appointed a member of the Friendemic Board of Directors.

As the company's Chief Growth Officer, Chudy will be responsible for leading the sales and marketing divisions of Friendemic, as well as growing the base of the company's solutions with her network of manufacturers, dealer groups and industry partners.

"Denise is joining our team at a pivotal time for the organization. While the world is learning to cope with the effects of the Coronavirus, Friendemic is giving dealerships the tools to communicate effectively with customers through video, online reputation sites, and via social media," said Steven Pearson, Friendemic CEO. "Denise will help communicate the crucial role technology fills as dealerships continue to operate in a socially-distant environment with customers. We could not be happier to have her as a part of the team at this crucial moment in our history."

With close to two decades of automotive technology experience, and executive level roles at LivePerson and LotLinx, Chudy has established herself as an outstanding digital retailing strategist. During her time leading the automotive digital marketing division of LivePerson, she was instrumental in rebranding Contact at Once! into LivePerson, migrating thousands of dealers from a legacy system into the cloud, advancing the company's business with automakers globally, and leading the 100+ person automotive division under the parent company. Prior, Chudy was co-founder and President of Retail at LotLinx, where she led the company from concept to over 1,000 customers strong and was instrumental in creating and leading sales, customer success, and operational teams. Chudy also adds leadership roles at Google and Cars.com to her impressive history.

Friendemic provides the most comprehensive social and reputation product set in the automotive industry, weaving together tools to monitor and build online reviews, seamlessly collect, approve, and publish social media content and advertising, and generate leads from social listening.

"I've known of Friendemic for years, but in today's environment, their reputation management and digital retailing solutions are now a critical part of the automotive shopping journey. I am excited to show my network how Friendemic can help them better connect and engage with today's remote shoppers," said Chudy.

For more information on how Friendemic's software solutions can help set your dealerships apart in the digital landscape, please visit www.friendemic.com .

About Friendemic:

Friendemic specializes in digital communication and reputation management tools for many of the world's largest automotive brands, retail-level dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Friendemic software applications are developed exclusively for the automotive industry, with specific applications to support a dealership's one-to-one and one-to-all communication with car shoppers and owners. Friendemic's intuitive mobile applications streamline and bolster communication between dealership personnel and consumers while management dashboards provide transparency and access to communication shared within the applications.

