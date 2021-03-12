Seasoned Brand Marketer, 3-Time SURVIVOR Player, joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Aubry Bracco as its Director of Engagement Marketing.



A seasoned digital marketer with over 15 years of experience in content, social and digital marketing for national and global publications and brands, Bracco brings a passion for creating brands people care about.



Bracco started her career as a journalist in New England, most notably as Founding Editor of Patch.com in Salem, Massachusetts. Since 2010, Aubry has worked at various agencies and brands as a social media and digital content creator and strategist. Brand work has included: Visa, NFL, Cirque du Soleil, National Grid, Cousins Maine Lobster, and Liberty Mutual. At Liberty Mutual, Bracco was recipient of the President's Award for co-founding the Fortune 100 company's first official Social Media Customer Service program.

Prior to joining CEO Coaching International, Bracco led several B2B and B2C accounts in the hemp space for Wise PR (now Wise Collective) navigating complex state and national regulations, creating content and business strategies for brands on the forefront of an emerging industry.



Bracco's specialties include digital strategy, social media strategy, content strategy, brand messaging, customer experience, copywriting, video production, virtual event planning, partnerships, franchise strategy, distribution strategy, hyperlocal content strategy, digital crisis management, and PR.



Aubry prides herself on her customer-centric, people-first approach. She is eager to bring her passion to create brands people love to CEO Coaching International.



"I'm proud to join Mark Moses and his expert team of CEO coaches on their journey to Make Big Happen," Bracco said. "The team's pride, passion, and care to help leaders move beyond business theory and focus on action is unique and effective. I am eager to highlight those rich thought leadership stories that highlight how CEO Coaching International has helped others Make Big Happen across the globe."



"Aubry has deep knowledge of marketing and how to create brands that are relatable and celebrated," said Founding Partner and CEO Mark Moses. "We are eager to work with Aubry as we support CEOs across the globe overcome challenges and exceed their leadership potentials."



In addition to her brand work, Bracco has appeared on CBS's SURVIVOR three times, playing a total of 111 days in both Cambodia and Fiji. In her spare time, Aubry enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, hiking, camping, rockhounding, and tending to her 75 house plants.



About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



