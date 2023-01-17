SEASONED EXECUTIVE SEARCH CONSULTANT AND TALENT ADVISOR TIM HAMMETT JOINS AMROP IN LONDON

Global executive search firm Amrop welcomes Tim Hammett as a new Partner, joining the group's UK team.

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Hammett brings more than two decades of experience from some of the world's leading Executive Search and Leadership Consulting organizations, including Korn Ferry/Whitehead Mann and Heidrick & Struggles, and has been CEO and leader of various publicly listed and private businesses in the UK.

Tim's enviable track record and in-depth knowledge of the C-level market spans executive and board recruitment in the UK, in Europe and globally across a range of industries, including Media, Consumer and Professional Services.

Adam Saunders, Managing Partner Amrop UK, said, "Tim Hammett is joining us during an exciting period of diversification and growth. His experience in the executive search market enables us to deepen our presence in the C-Suite and Boardroom, where our clients increasingly rely on us as a provider of holistic talent solutions to address their leadership needs. We are thrilled Tim has chosen to become part of the team and that he shares our common vision for the future.

Tim Hammett said: Over the past few years I have observed Amrop build its presence and reputation in the highly competitive UK market, gaining ground and respectability, so it was an obvious choice for me to join their business and their young dynamic team. I am not only looking forward to applying my experience in service to Amrop's clients, but also excited to develop new integrated offerings at a pivotal moment of development for the firm.

Annika Farin, Chair of the global Amrop Partnership, said, "We are welcoming Tim as a highly recognized and respected consultant, with invaluable experience in providing solutions to complex leadership and human capital matters. He represents the quality and depth of experience that marks Amrop's reputation and prime market standing in the UK and across EMEA."

Tim Hammett's hire follows the addition of David Bell and Lucie Shaw, two partners who joined the firm 12 months ago.

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained executive search, board and leadership advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas.

