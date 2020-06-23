Capital Markets & FinTech Veteran Palak Patel Joins S3 Partners as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners (S3) today announced that Palak Patel, a seasoned Capital Markets & FinTech Executive with more than 15 years of experience in areas of business and product management, has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly-created role, Patel will oversee Global Enterprise and Platform Business Development for the full suite of S3 products and report directly to Bob Sloan, Managing Partner of S3.

Patel joins S3 from Bloomberg LP, where he spent 11 years, most recently serving as Business Manager and Global Head of Product for Bloomberg AIM, responsible for the investment management industry's most widely adopted portfolio management, trading, and investment operations platform. Prior to that he was Global Head of Trading & Connectivity Solutions leading a team that developed and commercialized Bloomberg's suite of Equity and Fixed Income execution management platforms, EMSX and TSOX. Prior to his time at Bloomberg, Patel was a Product Manager at upstart International Securities Exchange, the first fully electronic U.S options exchange. He received a Bachelors Degree in E-Commerce from the School of Computer Science at DePaul University.

"Palak's time with Bloomberg LP and ISE combined with his experience in both developing and commercializing enterprise platforms has resulted in a strong understanding of the financial technology industry and a wide-reaching network uniquely situated to help us expand our reach globally," said Sloan. "In working with him over the past five years, his work ethic and deep understanding of how technology and data can improve investor and client outcomes has stood out, and we are thrilled to add him to the S3 team."

"I am a strong believer that data and transparency help clients make better investment decisions. S3's platform provides the highest quality data & insights quicker and more intuitively than any other 3rd party provider on the Bloomberg ecosystem," said Patel. "It is clear that Bob and his team have listened closely to their customers and shaped S3's offerings to effectively meet their needs and bring much needed transparency to the marketplace. I am excited to join S3 and for the opportunity to expand the scale of its business and the reach of its cutting-edge products to clients around the globe."

S3 Partners, LLC is a market leading financial data and technology company that provides Pricing and Analytics for capital markets and Technology Solutions that connect clients to their critical investment data. Clients use S3's technology and data to create better outcomes at every point in the investment process: Portfolio Management, Trading and Execution, Risk Management, and Treasury Operations. Its most used product, BLACK APP, is the market standard for real-time Short Interest and Securities Finance data for more than 40,000 securities on desktops globally. S3 is the market standard source for the financial news media such as Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC and FT. S3 maintains an exclusive distribution platform through unique relationships with its channel partners: Bloomberg, Citco, Refinitiv, Factset and Nasdaq.

